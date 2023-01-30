A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.

