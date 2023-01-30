Read full article on original website
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
Burglary suspect arrested in Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER – Police arrested a burglary suspect in Milton-Freewater Sunday. The Milton-Freewater Police Department responded to Dollar General at 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a potential burglary. At 2:50 a.m., an officer was sent to Saager’s Shoe Shop after an alarm went off and a broken window was discovered. Both stores had items taken.
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
Man arrested in North Carolina chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday in North Carolina involved a suspect in a Florida murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash in Ellenboro.
UPDATE | Video shows Richland suspect hit 2 police cars in dramatic escape
Richland police have released video showing Reep smash into two police cars to make an escape.
WATCH: Richland Police release video of suspect fleeing arrest
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department releases footage of their attempt to arrest a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Police said Michael Reep has active felony warrants and has been evading law enforcement since the homicide in Richland...
YPD shares surveillance photos of alleged firearm burglary suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who allegedly stole multiple firearms. Police shared on their Facebook photos of the suspect. He is seen in what looks to be a ski mask, covering everything but his eyes. YPD...
Reward for information on a 2022 homicide at the Yakima Inn increases to $3,000
YAKIMA -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a man at the Yakima Inn last years has now been increased to $3,000. Around 10pm on January 11, 2022, investigators say a red colored SUV pulled into a parking spot in front of room 22 where 38-year-old Clayton Brown Jr. was staying.
Oregon kidnapping suspect dead after being taken into custody
Police in Grants Pass, Ore. say a man wanted for a violent kidnapping died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hours-long standoff Tuesday night. Benjamin Foster barricaded himself under a house as officers from four agencies set up a command post and assembled a SWAT team while attempting to secure his surrender.
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.
Caldwell man arrested for armed robbery
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — On January 30th, 2023, Scott Foster, 40 years old, from Oregon, was arrested and charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a convenience store in...
Richland PD: Suspect in McMurray St. shooting on the run, considered armed and dangerous
A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
30-year-old Yakima man sentenced to ten years imprisonment
Yakima, Washington – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that James Skahan-Lowe, age 30, was sentenced today after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Skahan-Lowe to a 10-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
YPD warning of potential power scam
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning the public of a potential scam involving someone pretending to be a Pacific Power representative. A community member says they were notified over the phone that their Pacific Power balance was overdue, and a technician would be over to cancel their power service unless the balance was paid in full.
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
Suspect arrested for robbery in Granger
Police in Granger have identified one suspect in a convenience store robbery. Police are still searching for three suspects.
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
