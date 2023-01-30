ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Burglary suspect arrested in Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER – Police arrested a burglary suspect in Milton-Freewater Sunday. The Milton-Freewater Police Department responded to Dollar General at 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a potential burglary. At 2:50 a.m., an officer was sent to Saager’s Shoe Shop after an alarm went off and a broken window was discovered. Both stores had items taken.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
KIMA TV

WATCH: Richland Police release video of suspect fleeing arrest

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department releases footage of their attempt to arrest a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Police said Michael Reep has active felony warrants and has been evading law enforcement since the homicide in Richland...
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

YPD shares surveillance photos of alleged firearm burglary suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who allegedly stole multiple firearms. Police shared on their Facebook photos of the suspect. He is seen in what looks to be a ski mask, covering everything but his eyes. YPD...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Reward for information on a 2022 homicide at the Yakima Inn increases to $3,000

YAKIMA -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a man at the Yakima Inn last years has now been increased to $3,000. Around 10pm on January 11, 2022, investigators say a red colored SUV pulled into a parking spot in front of room 22 where 38-year-old Clayton Brown Jr. was staying.
YAKIMA, WA
Post Register

Caldwell man arrested for armed robbery

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — On January 30th, 2023, Scott Foster, 40 years old, from Oregon, was arrested and charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a convenience store in...
CALDWELL, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Richland PD: Suspect in McMurray St. shooting on the run, considered armed and dangerous

A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.
RICHLAND, WA
Big Country News

30-year-old Yakima man sentenced to ten years imprisonment

Yakima, Washington – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that James Skahan-Lowe, age 30, was sentenced today after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Skahan-Lowe to a 10-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

YPD warning of potential power scam

YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning the public of a potential scam involving someone pretending to be a Pacific Power representative. A community member says they were notified over the phone that their Pacific Power balance was overdue, and a technician would be over to cancel their power service unless the balance was paid in full.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy