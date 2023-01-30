Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Aave rallies 30% in a month- Are whale transactions responsible for hike?
Aave [AAVE] has seen increased activity from whales as its value has also increased. The Netflow and price movement suggest a positive impact on AAVE. The whales’ interest in cryptocurrencies recently appears to have intensified. According to recent statistics, Aave [AAVE] has attracted the interest of whales, but how has whale action affected it?
ambcrypto.com
Is it time to jump on the TRON [TRX] bandwagon, based on these developments
TRON will soon announce partnership with BitTorrent. TRX’s price increased over the last day and the metrics, along with market indicators, looked bullish. TRON [TRX] reached a new milestone that reflected its increased adoption across the globe. TRONSCAN revealed that TRON’s total accounts surpassed the 140 million mark – they stood at 140,010,268 at press time.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin records uptick as whales return: What this means for the king coin
Bitcoin saw over 50,000 in Coin Days Destroyed. The Aroon indicator, however, pointed to the absence of pending price reversal. There are indications that Bitcoin’s [BTC] recovery remained active at press time, and that it may soon surpass the $23,000 price level. The fact that these transactions appeared to be increasing suggested that it was caused by the movement of whales.
ambcrypto.com
Lido Finance [LDO] emerges as the king of DeFi, but there is a problem
The total value locked on Lido Finance went past $8 billion in January. Despite the feat, the protocol’s native token was down 5.82% at press time. Lido Finance [LDO] had a rollicking start to 2023 after it eclipsed MakerDAO [MKR] to become the biggest decentralized finance [DeFi] protocol, as per DappRadar. Moreover, the total value locked (TVL) of Lido’s smart contracts went past $8 billion in January 2023, which amounted to gains of over 36%.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Deflationary? Yes, but there is more that meets the eye
In January, ETH’s supply decreased by 10,145.72 units. February might be marked by a price decline. According to data from Ultrasound Money, in January, Ethereum’s [ETH] supply decreased by 10,145.72 units, resulting in a net deflationary value of approximately $16 million. As of this writing, the current total supply of ETH stood at 120,515,752, with an annual growth rate of -0.012%.
ambcrypto.com
Evaluating Bitcoin’s price trajectory if regulators dial-up heat on crypto
Bitcoin may be subjected to regulatory headwinds in the next few weeks. Whale and institutional demand for Bitcoin see a slight recovery. Bitcoin had a strong start this year but that sentiment might soon change. Especially now that fears of a recession are threatening to rip the proverbial bandage off the recovering market. The risk of regulatory-induced FUD might also contribute to a less exciting outcome than anticipated.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin [DOGE] to rise beyond 40%? Whale activity may spur rally
Dogecoin recently saw an increase in whale transactions. The dog-themed token has also recently seen a spike in its daily active addresses. Whale activity has increased for Dogecoin [DOGE], which is also the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Whales’ action boosted the token price and impacted some other indicators as well.
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The likelihood of reaching $1 in 2023 is…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that specializes in logistics and supply chain management. It uses a Proof-of-Authority consensus algorithm that helps secure transactions through a network of 101 Authority Masternode operators.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink [LINK] dropped to a key support level – Will it hold?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK faced a price rejection at the selling pressure zone at $7.500. Holders still enjoyed profits. Chainlink’s [LINK] uptrend momentum was facing a crucial short-term blockade. LINK dropped...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin breaks above $320 with conviction; where to next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin surged above resistance; retracement could be a buying opportunity. The market structure remained bullish. Binance Coin [BNB] beat the 12-hour bearish order block near $316 after...
ambcrypto.com
Aptos: New ecosystem update looks promising, but will it really help APT?
Aptos’ NFT ecosystem registered growth over the last few days. A new update is to be launched soon, but the metrics were not affected positively. After closing a comfortable week, Aptos’ [APT] price took the opposite route, going down considerably. According to CoinMarketCap, APT’s price was down by more than 6% in the last 24 hours, and at the time of writing, it was trading at $16.86 with a market capitalization of $2.7 billion.
ambcrypto.com
Markets don’t believe Powell- Look at Bitcoin’s likely move in February
The FOMC meeting on 1 February was perhaps the most anticipated event in the investment landscape. This includes the cryptocurrency market, hence the heavy expectations, especially among Bitcoin investors and enthusiasts. Is your portfolio green? Check out the Bitcoin Profit Calculator. The biggest question of the day was whether the...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: With Puell Multiple above capitulation, will miners halt selling?
Miners might revert to a revenue increase as the Puell Multiple left the capitulation area. Market statistics showed that the current condition was not overheated. Bitcoin [BTC] holders were not the only recipients of welcome developments recently. Like the holders, miners who have struggled with inhospitable conditions may also have cause to celebrate in the near term. This is after they had spent months in losses.
ambcrypto.com
Key levels for Solana bulls and bears to plan their next moves
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 4-hour and daily market structures of Solana, at press time, were bullish. The range formation gives out a clear game plan for buyers and sellers. Solana has...
ambcrypto.com
ETH and SOL NFTs in trouble after market shutdown? Analyzing…
Both NFTZ and the Rally sidechain announced plans to close the projects. Ethereum and Solana NFTs increased sales in the last 30 days. Despite some resurgence in NFT prices and transactions, the ecosystem might still be plagued with some downsides. Bloomberg, in its 31 January update, reported that the DeFiance Digital Revolution EFT, also known as ticketNFTZ, was shutting down.
ambcrypto.com
Crypto-friendly bank ends loans backed by mining rigs: Details inside
BankProv will no longer provide loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs after writing off $47.9 million in loans. Mining rigs that secured loans have been forced to sell equipment during the several crypto crashes within the past two years. Crypto-friendly bank BankProv has announced that it will no longer provide...
ambcrypto.com
Is Aptos over-extended or can we prepare for the next leg upward?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Aptos has retested a 4-hour bullish order block. A breakout past $19-$20 could see APT register massive gains. Aptos has registered gains of 18% within 12 hours to...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing reasons behind Cardano’s bull rally in January 2023
Cardano was back in the top 10 tokens by trading volume among the 4000 biggest BSC whales. ADA’s price rallied by over 50% in the last 30 days. Cardano foundation recently revealed January month’s stats of Cardano [ADA]. As per the official tweet, there has been an increase in transactions using smart contracts and metadata.
ambcrypto.com
How Aave’s treasury will help it rise above MakerDAO and Uniswap
Aave’s treasury funds saw significant growth. Other competitors also witnessed a surge in their treasury funds. Decentralized lending protocol Aave [AAVE] has seen a growth in its treasury funds, according to a 1 February tweet from Delphi Digital. The growth in treasury funds is an indicator of consistent revenue generation for the protocol, which can be used for various initiatives, such as development, marketing, and strategic planning.
ambcrypto.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ALGO witnesses new high, could rally 25%
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand (ALGO) was largely stagnant over the last week, trading at $0.2688 at press time. ALGO rallied by 6% to a two-month high. The scalable blockchain token could further rally to an additional 25% if they meet certain market conditions.
Comments / 0