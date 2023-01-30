Aptos’ NFT ecosystem registered growth over the last few days. A new update is to be launched soon, but the metrics were not affected positively. After closing a comfortable week, Aptos’ [APT] price took the opposite route, going down considerably. According to CoinMarketCap, APT’s price was down by more than 6% in the last 24 hours, and at the time of writing, it was trading at $16.86 with a market capitalization of $2.7 billion.

18 HOURS AGO