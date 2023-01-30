Read full article on original website
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani-Red Sox rumors explode after star signs new deal
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Uhh, no. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed a new endorsement deal this week with New Balance. Why does that matter? New Balance’s corporate headquarters is in Boston, Mass. That’s why. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’
Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer
One of the most beloved announcers in all of baseball is has reportedly been battling for his life over the past year. Per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Howie Rose, the longtime radio voice of the Mets, has been fighting off bladder cancer since noticing blood in his urine during spring ...
Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend
It may be the MLB offseason, but one Colorado Rockies player is still getting a massive W. TMZ Sports reports this week that Rockies infielder Cole Tucker is officially engaged to his famous girlfriend, actress Vanessa Hudgens. Tucker reportedly proposed to Hudgens some time at the end of 2022. Here are some of the recent... The post Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Held Trade Talks Involving Former Top Prospects
The Boston Red Sox may be involved with a few more moves before the 2023 campaign rolls around. Boston has been busy this offseason with plenty of players joining the club and even more out the door. The Red Sox have been connected to seemingly everyone available and that likely won't stop any time soon. Boston even has considered trading former top prospects, Bobby Dalbec and Jarren Duran, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
Angels Rumors: Halos Reportedly Not Interested in Signing Former All-Star Catcher
They could still use another backstop.
Just how many baseballs are Phillies packing into truck heading to Clearwater?
Florida sunshine awaits the Philadelphia Phillies, but before pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, a crew of Phillies employees and the Phillies Phanatic back in chilly Philly packed up a semi-truck with all the gear the Phightins' need. They gathered Thursday morning to load up the tractor-trailer at Citizens Bank...
Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect
The Astros are making moves left and right
One Time Angels Retiree Signs Minor League Deal With AL West Rival
The Angels may be seeing a lot of him.
Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?
The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Paxton spent 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was close to making his return in September before being sidetracked by a grade 2 lat strain.
The 24 best players in Boston Red Sox history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determine how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the Boston Red Sox.
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Crawford hoping Giants recapture '21 magic with revamped roster
Winter will soon begin turning into spring, which means the 2023 MLB season is almost here. The Giants' pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 16 and position players will arrive on Feb. 21. Shortstop Brandon Crawford believes the Giants' offseason moves can allow the team to replicate their 2021...
5 key Phillies storylines with spring training 2 weeks away
It's February 1 and that means just 15 more days until Phillies pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater for spring training. The Phils had an abbreviated offseason after playing a month longer than non-playoff teams but it's a trade-off they gladly accepted to make a deep run and gain valuable postseason experience.
Zaidi, Haniger anticipate Giants among best homer-hitting teams
There's plenty of power potential in the Giants' lineup, and the team expects to capitalize on it this coming season. In recent interviews with KNBR, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and newly acquired outfielder Mitch Haniger said the Giants could be among the league's best home run-hitting teams in 2023.
Correa pulled 'Houdini job' with 'worst ankle' doctor has seen
Carlos Correa agreed to not one, not two, but three massive contracts this offseason. After the superstar shortstops' 13-year, $350 million and 12-year, $315 million agreements with the Giants and New York Mets, respectively, fell apart due to a medical concern, Correa eventually signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins on Jan. 11.
Red Sox Add 10 Non-Roster Invitees To 2023 Spring Training Roster
The Boston Red Sox just took another step toward solidifying who will be in major league camp when spring training opens in Fort Myers, Fla., later this month. The Red Sox on Wednesday added 10 non-roster invitees to their 2023 spring training roster. The group includes five pitchers and five position players.
