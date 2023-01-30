Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Jefferson Street BBQ
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week, Lindsay Baker and Kayleigh Shearer from Jefferson Street BBQ visited Daybreak to talk about a few of their favorite menu items!. You can learn more about the restaurant...
WISH-TV
IPS offers top university courses at Crispus Attucks High School
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An education justice group is bringing attention to one school in Indianapolis that’s paving the way for students by providing dual-enrollment college courses. It’s the first of its kind in Indiana. Destiney Wilson, a student at Crispus Attucks High School, said, “This program is...
WISH-TV
Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition
HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
WISH-TV
Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
WISH-TV
Husband of missing Carmel woman Ciera Breland awaiting extradition to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The husband of a Carmel woman missing for nearly a year will soon be moved to Indiana from a county jail in Georgia, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. Xavier Breland Jr. has been held in the Coweta County Jail on stalking and harassment charges...
WISH-TV
Unique calendar celebrates living history in Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elders of the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood are getting their moment in the spotlight. These “Greatriarchs” are featured in a calendar that’s like the glue that keeps everyone in the community together. The Greatriarchs are long-term residents of the Martindale-Brightwood and Hillside neighborhoods near the...
WISH-TV
Noblesville teacher creates ‘class family’
At Hinkle Creek Elementary School, students in the third grade understand the meaning of family. It’s all thanks to their teacher, Nathaniel Truitt, and his “class family.” Truitt’s classroom does not have typical desks. Instead, it is furnished like a family room with dining room tables, couches, and family pictures on the walls.
WISH-TV
Girl Scout Cookies roll out across Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday morning, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana started the process of rolling out more than 1.5 million packages of Girl Scout Cookies across the state. Three tractor-trailers carrying around 70,000 packages of cookies were unloaded on the west side of Indianapolis. Cookies will continue...
WISH-TV
12-year-old girl makes major strides despite disability, inspires others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This is a story about success. 12-year-old Audrey McConnell is the epitome of what you can get done when you do the work. She was born with cerebral palsy and there was concern how she would be able to navigate life. It turns out she’ll be just fine.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Circle City Soul Food
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday’s Tasty Takeout is Circle City Soul Food. Owner Mary Hardy Allen and her sister joined “All Indiana” to discuss the secret of what makes “soul food,” and the delicious food they offer only on Sundays. The restaurant is at 1164...
WISH-TV
2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
WISH-TV
Community Health Network: Maintaining a healthy heart
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the first day of February which marks the start of heart month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. Community Health Network Registered Dietitian, Kaitlyn Wong, joined Wednesday’s Daybreak to provide some tips and tricks to make sure you’re maintaining good heart health.
WISH-TV
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in downtown Indianapolis with glass blowing, candle pouring, and more!
Whether you’re an adventurous couple, family celebrating the season, or a friend group out on the town, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy in downtown Indianapolis this Valentine’s Day. Max Wing, PR & Communications Manager at Downtown Indy, Inc., joined us to share a list of the top must-do experiences, both on Valentine’s Day and surrounding dates.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Daredevil Brewing Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re planning a Super Bowl party, “All Indiana” has a suggestion on where to get the pizza, pretzels and beer. Cari Crowe, a representative for Daredevil Brewing Company, stopped by Friday’s show for the Tasty Takeout segment. The restaurant offers dine-in,...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis grows camera network to help curb crime
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced another business has joined the b-link camera network. It’s a network of cameras that businesses can set up allowing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to tap into live feeds and dispatch officers to the scene of a crime faster.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 80-year-old man from Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for an 80-year-old man missing from Lafayette. Robert Davis was last seen at 3:05 a.m. Friday in Lafayette, which is 62 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County cuts ribbon on first cat café
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new cat café in Fishers is now open and ready for visitors. Smitten Kitten is at 7852 E. 96th St., just east of I-69. The café offers food, drinks, and a place to play with kittens and cats with an eye towards adoption.
WISH-TV
Purdue professor faces meth charges
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — After a lengthy investigation, a Purdue University professor was arrested Wednesday afternoon on drug charges, the Lafayette Police Department said Thursday. Sergey Macheret, 65, faces charges of unlawful proposition, and dealing and possessing meth, according to police. In December, Lafayette police received reports over...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Using anxiety as a tool against fear
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anxiety is something everyone has to deal with, some more than others. In Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with psychotherapist Natalie Kohlhass who believes anxiety can be used as a tool to gatekeep fear.
WISH-TV
How accurate have Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions been for central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Punxsutawney Phil is set to make his next prediction tomorrow for Groundhog Day. The tradition is simple, if the groundhog sees his shadow, then it means six more weeks of winter. If not, it will be an early spring. So how accurate have these Groundhog Day predictions been for central Indiana?
