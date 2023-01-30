ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Jefferson Street BBQ

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week, Lindsay Baker and Kayleigh Shearer from Jefferson Street BBQ visited Daybreak to talk about a few of their favorite menu items!. You can learn more about the restaurant...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IPS offers top university courses at Crispus Attucks High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An education justice group is bringing attention to one school in Indianapolis that’s paving the way for students by providing dual-enrollment college courses. It’s the first of its kind in Indiana. Destiney Wilson, a student at Crispus Attucks High School, said, “This program is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition

HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
HOPE, IN
WISH-TV

Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville teacher creates ‘class family’

At Hinkle Creek Elementary School, students in the third grade understand the meaning of family. It’s all thanks to their teacher, Nathaniel Truitt, and his “class family.” Truitt’s classroom does not have typical desks. Instead, it is furnished like a family room with dining room tables, couches, and family pictures on the walls.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Girl Scout Cookies roll out across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday morning, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana started the process of rolling out more than 1.5 million packages of Girl Scout Cookies across the state. Three tractor-trailers carrying around 70,000 packages of cookies were unloaded on the west side of Indianapolis. Cookies will continue...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Circle City Soul Food

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday’s Tasty Takeout is Circle City Soul Food. Owner Mary Hardy Allen and her sister joined “All Indiana” to discuss the secret of what makes “soul food,” and the delicious food they offer only on Sundays. The restaurant is at 1164...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Community Health Network: Maintaining a healthy heart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the first day of February which marks the start of heart month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. Community Health Network Registered Dietitian, Kaitlyn Wong, joined Wednesday’s Daybreak to provide some tips and tricks to make sure you’re maintaining good heart health.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in downtown Indianapolis with glass blowing, candle pouring, and more!

Whether you’re an adventurous couple, family celebrating the season, or a friend group out on the town, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy in downtown Indianapolis this Valentine’s Day. Max Wing, PR & Communications Manager at Downtown Indy, Inc., joined us to share a list of the top must-do experiences, both on Valentine’s Day and surrounding dates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Daredevil Brewing Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re planning a Super Bowl party, “All Indiana” has a suggestion on where to get the pizza, pretzels and beer. Cari Crowe, a representative for Daredevil Brewing Company, stopped by Friday’s show for the Tasty Takeout segment. The restaurant offers dine-in,...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis grows camera network to help curb crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced another business has joined the b-link camera network. It’s a network of cameras that businesses can set up allowing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to tap into live feeds and dispatch officers to the scene of a crime faster.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert canceled for missing 80-year-old man from Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for an 80-year-old man missing from Lafayette. Robert Davis was last seen at 3:05 a.m. Friday in Lafayette, which is 62 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Hamilton County cuts ribbon on first cat café

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new cat café in Fishers is now open and ready for visitors. Smitten Kitten is at 7852 E. 96th St., just east of I-69. The café offers food, drinks, and a place to play with kittens and cats with an eye towards adoption.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Purdue professor faces meth charges

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — After a lengthy investigation, a Purdue University professor was arrested Wednesday afternoon on drug charges, the Lafayette Police Department said Thursday. Sergey Macheret, 65, faces charges of unlawful proposition, and dealing and possessing meth, according to police. In December, Lafayette police received reports over...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Using anxiety as a tool against fear

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anxiety is something everyone has to deal with, some more than others. In Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with psychotherapist Natalie Kohlhass who believes anxiety can be used as a tool to gatekeep fear.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy