ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Utilities shut off power to homes nearly 6 million times during pandemic: report

By Saul Elbein
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kkgww_0kWMl7Qy00

Utility companies in the U.S. have disconnected customers an estimated 5.7 million times since 2020, according to a new report.

The disconnections have come even as those companies have paid billions to shareholders and executives, according to a report published on Monday by the Center for Biological Diversity, BailoutWatch and the Energy and Policy Institute.

“No one should ever have to choose between having food on the table and keeping the heat on ,” Selah Goodson Bell, a campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity’s energy justice program, said in a statement.

“It’s inexcusable for utility executives and shareholders to profit while Americans suffer climate extremes and get punished for being poor,” he added.

Fossil fuel market upheaval and extreme weather drove electric and gas disconnections to new heights in 2022, the advocacy groups found.

They estimated that the first 10 months of 2022 saw 29 percent more power disconnections and 76 percent more gas disconnections than in the same period of 2021.

Just 12 companies were responsible for 86 percent of these shutoffs from 2020 to October 2022.

These companies — led by NextEra Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corp. and Exelon Corp. — could have avoided turning off power or gas to late-paying residents at the cost of just 1 percent of the dividends doled out to shareholders over the same period, the group charged.

Over three years, starting in 2019, these companies spent $2.8 billion on salaries for approximately 70 top executives — an average of around $5.9 million per executive per year.

Chris McGrath, a spokesperson for NextEra subsidiary Florida Power & Light (FPL), told The Hill that the allegations were “false” and that most disconnections were reconnected within 24 hours.

During the pandemic, “FPL provided customers $75 million in financial assistance through various initiatives, including ongoing bill credits for eligible low-income and small business customers,” McGrath said.

“Disconnections for nonpayment have always been a last resort and a decision we don’t take lightly,” he added.

An Exelon spokesperson wrote that “disconnections are a last resort to protect customers from arrearages so substantial that they may never recover.”

She also cited Exelon’s connection of its customers with more than a billion in federal aid in 2021 and 2022 to help them pay their bills.

The Hill also reached out to Duke for comment.

The estimate of 5.7 million cutoffs is based on guesswork — which the activists argue is a large part of the problem.

Utilities cut off power to households 1.5 million times from January 2022 to October 2022 in 30 states and Washington, D.C., that require disclosure of power shutoffs.

But the advocacy groups found that state regulators in 40 percent of states don’t require that disclosure. Florida, the state with the most shutoffs, stopped providing data in late 2021.

If shutoff rates in those states that don’t require disclosure match the rates of those that do, they would account for an additional 4.2 million household disconnections across the U.S.

Shelby Green, a research fellow at the Energy and Policy Institute, stated that utilities nationwide are raising their prices to cope with the significant cost increase of methane gas.

Green added that the ongoing expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure will expose consumers to “more price shocks” — which the campaigners said would increase customers’ vulnerability to having their power cut off.

Updated: 4:26 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 61

Call me Miss Sassy pants
4d ago

Hey all you electric loving fools. Make sure you arrange a ride to work on those days you can’t charge your car because the government shut off your power.

Reply(22)
45
Susan Finney
4d ago

Really?! Sure, go buy those electric vehicles. More control on your lives. 😂 I just bought a great gas vehicle with great gas mileage.

Reply(1)
23
V n J Crumpacker
4d ago

especially in the west, alot of our power is hydro power. that was built with tax payer dollars by the Corp of engineers. then the distribution of the power was auctioned off and the same tax layers that paid to have the dams built are now being extorted to pay ridiculous rates with no end in sight. all the while these companies make billions off of something Americans paid for. doesn't really seem right does it?

Reply
9
Related
Tennessee Lookout

How did renewables fare during Winter Storm Elliott

A day after Christmas, as parts of the country were still digging out from Winter Storm Elliott, the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page, undeterred by the absence of much concrete data, already knew where to cast the blame for rolling blackouts implemented in parts of the South to keep the grid from collapsing.  “While there […] The post How did renewables fare during Winter Storm Elliott appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Utilities are cutting power to millions of struggling Americans

A growing number of Americans are getting their power shut off, as rising costs of living force consumers to choose between keeping the lights on and paying for food, rent or transportation.Last year, utilities cut off power to an estimated 4.2 million households, according to a report released this week from the Center for Biological Diversity, the Energy and Policy Institute and BailoutWatch. The estimate is conservative because only some states reveal information about utility cutoffs. The authors used the cutoff rate from those states to estimate a nationwide figure.In states the report tracked, electricity shut-offs increased nearly 30% from...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Households to be paid to cut power use two days in a row as margins remain tight

Households will be paid to reduce their electricity use for two days in a row as coal plants were again set on standby in case electricity supplies fell too low.The grid operator said it would call the second ever live run of a scheme which pays businesses and households to turn off some appliances for an hour or two.The Tuesday session of the Demand Flexibility Service will come just 24 hours after the first live run took place between 5pm and 6pm on Monday.It will run between 4.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said.As...
Magnolia State Live

U. S. making another change in gas can requirements

Thanks to a Congressional mandate from 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making gas cans and other fuel containers safer by requiring flame mitigation devices. The new mandatory safety standard will go into effect in July 2023. Each year, thousands of people go to emergency departments with...
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Anna S.

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
The Hill

The Hill

872K+
Followers
95K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy