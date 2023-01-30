ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD investigating fatal shooting in south Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in south Charlotte. According to a news release, shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with multiple gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
cn2.com

York County detectives investigate first homicide of 2023

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating its first homicide of 2023 after a person was found stabbed in Fort Mill. According to officials, deputies were called to a home on Thursday, February 2nd in the Beacon Knoll Villas, which is a gated community off of Pleasant Road in Fort Mill, to assist emergency medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTV

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 600 block of E. 24th Street. Detectives responded to the area just before 9 a.m. At this time, police have not said how the victim died. WCCB’s crew on scene saw officers near Cordelia Park. This...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Busted! | Mooresville K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy