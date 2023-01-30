Read full article on original website
Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Fort Mill gated community
One person was stabbed and killed Thursday at a home in a gated community in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTV
One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ems1.com
Bodycam video: Distressed man in police custody waited 19 minutes for N.C. ambulance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Thursday released body camera footage showing a nearly 19-minute wait for Medic to respond to a 32-year-old man who was struggling to breathe, on the ground, after being arrested. Jovontay Williams, 32, died in police and hospital custody at Atrium Health Cabarrus on...
qcitymetro.com
CMPD investigating fatal shooting in south Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in south Charlotte. According to a news release, shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with multiple gunshot...
WBTV
Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck
WBTV
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
Person stabbed to death at home in Fort Mill gated community, deputies say
Rachael Pesce, 59, was identified as the victim deceased.
cn2.com
York County detectives investigate first homicide of 2023
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating its first homicide of 2023 after a person was found stabbed in Fort Mill. According to officials, deputies were called to a home on Thursday, February 2nd in the Beacon Knoll Villas, which is a gated community off of Pleasant Road in Fort Mill, to assist emergency medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing.
WBTV
Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
qcnews.com
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Charlotte teen in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a Charlotte teen found shot to death in a vehicle after it crashed into a Kannapolis home last week, according to the Kannapolis Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting...
Body cam video released after man dies from suspected medical episode in CMPD custody
A judge has granted the release of several officers’ body camera videos after a man died over the summer from a suspected medical episode while he was in custody.
Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
WITN
FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Mother Wants Answers Following Release Of CMPD Body Camera Video Showing Man’s Encounter With Police
CHARLOTTE — A local mother is searching for answers and justice after her beloved son died in CMPD custody 8 months ago. The mother of Jovontay Williams watched the body cam video CMPD released. It shows the encounter between Williams, CMPD Officers and first responders last June. According to...
14-year-old arrested in death of North Carolina teen
"I was like, 'Oh my God!'" said Tina Parsons, who works in the neighborhood. "That street, we never heard nothing in that neighborhood."
WBTV
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Homicide in East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 600 block of E. 24th Street. Detectives responded to the area just before 9 a.m. At this time, police have not said how the victim died. WCCB’s crew on scene saw officers near Cordelia Park. This...
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
Busted! | Mooresville K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
