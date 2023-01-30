Read full article on original website
City of Yankton to Clean Storm Drains Throughout the Rest of the Week
Cleaning efforts continue in Yankton after a record amount of snowfall in the month of January. Public Works Director Adam Haberman says that they have designated spots around Yankton for snow, but they’re filling up quickly. The city will be clearing storm drains throughout the rest of the week...
Yankton College Scholarship Application Deadline Set
Yankton College has announced a deadline for numerous scholarship opportunities for graduating high school seniors. Executive Director Leah Berry says that the deadline is February 24th and they are offering up to twenty scholarships. Berry says that they want the scholarships to go towards students that will help promote the...
Crissey Recaps Week at the Sheriff’s Institute
Recently, Yankton County Sheriff Preston Crissey attended the Sheriff’s Institute in Pierre. Crissey says that the Sheriff’s Institute is a week-long class that is designed to help train newly elected Sheriffs, and that he learned a lot from the experience. Crissey says that there are also Sheriffs who...
Yankton Medical Clinic Pledges $5,000 Donation to Pathways Homeless Shelter
The Yankton Medical Clinic has announced that they have made a $5,000 donation to the Pathways Homeless Shelter of Yankton. YMC CEO Becky McManus says that the medical clinic was happy to give back to a local organization that serves the community. McManus says that the $5,000 check was presented...
Counterfeit Curbside Opens on Broadway
Yankton has a new option available for picking up fresh, healthy food in the form of Counterfeit Curbside. Michelle Donner, owner of Counterfeit Catering, started catering 10 years ago out of their Hardington farm, then expanded beyond traditional catering to have 6 vending machines at different businesses…. Donner explains why...
Crissey Promotes Three Members of Sheriff’s Office to Captain
It’s been a month since Sheriff Preston Crissey was sworn into office as the Sheriff of Yankton County. Crissey says that a lot has been accomplished in his first month, including the promotion of three members of the Yankton County Sheriff’s office to captain. Crissey praised his staff...
