Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police in Grand Junction say they were unable to find and arrest a felony menacing suspect Friday morning after raiding a home in the area of 32 1/8 and D Roads. Investigators report that one shot was fired inside the building, causing a woman and...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County prosecutors filed felonies against a former and a current Mind Springs employee. Mind Springs is a behavioral health and addiction recovery clinic. Now a current executive and a former worker are both accused of trying to influence a public official. Court documents say...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

100,000 Fentanyl pills found in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Last month, a U.S. District judge sentenced a Grand Junction man to life in federal prison, in the largest sentence ever given for a fentanyl-related death in a Colorado case. Now, The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has a new mystery on its hands. Western Colorado Drug Task Force investigators discovered […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes has reached an end. Brian Cohee II was charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of tampering with a human body, and one count of tampering with evidence. The jury...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man

A viewer contacted the newsroom asking about a fee on their vehicle tag renewal form they hadn't noticed before. Grand Junction City Council temporarily bars new gaming businesses. Updated: 15 hours ago. The city council put a temporary stop to new gaming businesses in Grand Junction, citing a recent string...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

New safety program aims to reduce death in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 2022 was the worst year for traffic deaths since before seatbelt laws were enacted, and Mesa County was no different. A new program from the county is aimed at reducing the number of pedestrian injuries and fatalities. Between 2016 and 2020, in Mesa County saw...
MESA COUNTY, CO
tourcounsel.com

Mesa Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado

Mesa Mall is a shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado, United States. Managed by Washington Prime Group, the mall's anchor stores are Cabela's, Dillard's, JCPenney, HomeGoods, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target. General Growth Properties built Mesa Mall in 1980. The original anchor stores were JCPenney, Sears, and Target. Address: 2424...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rocco!. Rocco is 7-years-old and full of life. When he arrived at the humane society, he was severely underweight and had cuts all over his face. But, that has not brought his spirits down. While at the shelter he loves to ‘sing’ and interact with the other animals.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

‘Reasonable doubt’ definition changes in law books

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Defense attorneys are warning today that a recent decision by the Colorado Supreme Court could have disastrous implications for defendants. The issue at hand is the legal definition of “reasonable doubt.”. Hesitate to act: three simple words that according to defense attorneys like Scott...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood is up in arms over a proposed apartment building slated to be built in their part of town. The City of Grand Junction is considering annexing a 17 acre parcel of land at the request of an Arizona-based developer, but homeowners say they don’t want to see an apartment complex built near their neighborhood.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Colorado teachers strained by staff shortage

Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks. The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Gov. Jared Polis Friday for special State of the State remarks. Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Secretary of State...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Polis announces new funding for Grand Junction Regional Airport

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A big announcement during a stop in Grand Junction today by Governor Jared Polis. The governor pushed his economic agenda, which included high-quality education, supporting small businesses, and improving transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure like a runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The airport received $4...

