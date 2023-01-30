Read full article on original website
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
myklgr.com
Agenda for the Feb. 7 Renville County Board meeting
Virtual Board Meeting Instructions for those attending remotely:. Purchase Order 7274 – One Office Solutions – Deputy Room Remodel.
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
myklgr.com
Juvenile in critical condition; three arrested in Mankato overdoses
A juvenile remains hospitalized and three people have been arrested in connection with three Mankato overdoses Tuesday. Police say Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr, 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, all of Mankato, were arrested in connection with the incidents. Police were called to three separate locations Tuesday...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
myklgr.com
Jean E. Jenson (Swigart)
Jean E. Jenson (Swigart), age 91, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Woodstone Senior Living, Hutchinson, MN. Jean was born on August 25, 1931, in Redwood Falls, MN to Mac and Edna (Balko) Swigart. She graduated from Redwood Falls High School and on August 20, 1950 was united in marriage to Clark O. Jenson.
Richfield student dies of injuries following Bloomington hit-and-run
One of two Richfield students struck by a suspected drunk-driver while walking in Bloomington on Friday night has died, according to district officials. Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky and police have identified the students as siblings Donald Gayton Jr., 17, and Tamya Gayton, 14. "We have learned that Donald...
Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
A St. Paul man has been charged with shooting another man around the parking lot outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley, before shooting him in the leg. Corey Ryman, 41, allegedly shot the victim in his left leg above his knee at about 2:20 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 15. The victim was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital by his girlfriend for treatment.
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake
LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
KIMT
$300,000 theft results in sentence of probation
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in private property is sentenced to probation. Brandon Lee Crews, 32 of Emmons, Minnesota, entered an Alford plea to one count of second-degree theft. Charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree burglary were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KEYC
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow tonight into Thursday
A powerful, fast-moving winter storm system will bring heavy snow to much of our region tonight into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along and south of a line from Sioux Falls to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of that line, where accumulation will be around 2 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts will be to the south and east with a sharp drop off to the northwest. If this system should trend slightly further south, snowfall amounts could be a bit lower. Snow will continue to develop and move north across the region throughout the night. When it is snowing it will snow heavily. This will be a short duration, heavy snow event with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will quickly become snow-covered and slippery. While there may be an occasional gust to 20 or 25 mph, especially far south and west, wind and blowing snow should not be a major issue with this system. There will be significant travel impacts tonight into the Thursday morning commute. Snow will gradually end from west to east by late Thursday morning, with travel conditions gradually improving on Thursday afternoon.
boreal.org
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
