Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Saturday basketball is back at LSU as Alabama comes calling
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU men’s basketball team will be back in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 3 p.m. Saturday for a game against Alabama. The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady on the call. Kevin Fitzgerald and Daymeon Fishback will call the game on ESPNU.
brproud.com
Angel Reese named on Katrina McClain Midseason watchlist
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (BRPROUD) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the WBCA announced Thursday that LSU’s Angel Reese is one of ten players on the Katrina McClain Midseason watchlist as one of the top power forwards in the country. Reese has not only played as one of...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Make the Cut, Ranked No. 25 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll has LSU ranked No. 25. The Tigers have been ranked in this preseason poll for 17 consecutive years. Including LSU, the SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25 with three ranked in...
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
brproud.com
No. 3 LSU to host Georgia on Thursday
BATON ROUGE – No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) will look to continue its best start in program history Thursday at 7 p.m. CT when the Tigers welcome Georgia (15-8, 4-5 SEC) to the PMAC. “It’s been an unbelievable year, but what have we done,” Coach Kim Mulkey said....
brproud.com
LSU Baseball scrimmage schedule changed due to inclement weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thursday’s LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmage has been canceled due to inclement weather. The remaining schedule for this weekend remains the same —Friday, Feb. 3, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 12 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5, 12 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Here’s a List of All The Acadiana Division 1 Signings on National Signing Day 2023
With the Super Bowl upon us, and college football completed for about a month or so football in the 2022-2023 season is almost over. But with that National Signing Day is upon us. This day is such a monumental day for all the kids in high school looking to continue their athletic aspirations.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana The LSU Women’s Basketball Team Got A NIL Deal
Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan scores big once again after offering Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) partnerships to all eligible players on the Tigers Women’s Basketball team. McKernan signed his first NIL deal with Lady Tiger Alexis Morris in December 2021. Since then, the personal injury attorney has become...
brproud.com
LSU’s Jay Johnson entertains at the Rotary Club
BATON ROUGE – We’re just over two weeks away from opening day at Alex Box Stadium, as LSU hosts Western Michigan. The Tigers are the unanimous No. 1 in the preseason polls in just year two under head coach Jay Johnson. With the season right around the corner,...
brproud.com
LSU, Tigerland owners meet to improve student safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, LSU President William F. Tate IV and other university officials met with business owners in the Tigerland area to develop solutions to keep students and other customers safe. After the recent death of student Madison Brooks, a bar in the Tigerland area’s...
brproud.com
Southern announces 2023 football schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
theadvocate.com
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
brproud.com
Capital area bartenders gain new safety training after LSU student death
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Bartenders and servers are gaining new tools to keep people safe. This comes on the heels of the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, who deputies say was allegedly raped before she died after leaving Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar. “I feel like everything...
brproud.com
LSU Health New Orleans ‘horrified’ to learn medical student was attacked
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University has released statements regarding the LSU Medical Student that was shot multiple times while visiting her home in Nashville. The Nashville Metro Police are looking for two men and a dark-colored sedan after a woman was found shot late Monday night...
225batonrouge.com
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
brproud.com
$50K reward offered after LSU medical student attacked, shot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A $50,000 reward is being offered by an anonymous donor for information after a 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times while walking in Green Hills. The woman was shot at least three times near the intersection of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive just after 11:30...
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
brproud.com
Baton Rouge celebrates 70th Anniversary of Bus Boycott
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When most people hear “bus boycott,” they think of Montgomery, Alabama. Not knowing that Baton Rouge paved the way for other bus boycotts around the country. This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott and we’re highlighting the...
brproud.com
Journalists honoring distinguished women of color in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Journalists from the Baton Rouge area will honor several women of color in Louisiana. Former WVLA TV news anchor Valentina Wilson who currently anchors for a TV station in North Carolina. Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Terri Porche Ricks.
