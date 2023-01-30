ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

Saturday basketball is back at LSU as Alabama comes calling

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU men’s basketball team will be back in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 3 p.m. Saturday for a game against Alabama. The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady on the call. Kevin Fitzgerald and Daymeon Fishback will call the game on ESPNU.
brproud.com

Angel Reese named on Katrina McClain Midseason watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (BRPROUD) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the WBCA announced Thursday that LSU’s Angel Reese is one of ten players on the Katrina McClain Midseason watchlist as one of the top power forwards in the country. Reese has not only played as one of...
brproud.com

No. 3 LSU to host Georgia on Thursday

BATON ROUGE – No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) will look to continue its best start in program history Thursday at 7 p.m. CT when the Tigers welcome Georgia (15-8, 4-5 SEC) to the PMAC. “It’s been an unbelievable year, but what have we done,” Coach Kim Mulkey said....
brproud.com

LSU Baseball scrimmage schedule changed due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thursday’s LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmage has been canceled due to inclement weather. The remaining schedule for this weekend remains the same —Friday, Feb. 3, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 12 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5, 12 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
brproud.com

LSU’s Jay Johnson entertains at the Rotary Club

BATON ROUGE – We’re just over two weeks away from opening day at Alex Box Stadium, as LSU hosts Western Michigan. The Tigers are the unanimous No. 1 in the preseason polls in just year two under head coach Jay Johnson. With the season right around the corner,...
brproud.com

LSU, Tigerland owners meet to improve student safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, LSU President William F. Tate IV and other university officials met with business owners in the Tigerland area to develop solutions to keep students and other customers safe. After the recent death of student Madison Brooks, a bar in the Tigerland area’s...
brproud.com

Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
theadvocate.com

What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
brproud.com

Baton Rouge celebrates 70th Anniversary of Bus Boycott

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When most people hear “bus boycott,” they think of Montgomery, Alabama. Not knowing that Baton Rouge paved the way for other bus boycotts around the country. This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott and we’re highlighting the...
brproud.com

Journalists honoring distinguished women of color in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Journalists from the Baton Rouge area will honor several women of color in Louisiana. Former WVLA TV news anchor Valentina Wilson who currently anchors for a TV station in North Carolina. Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Terri Porche Ricks.
