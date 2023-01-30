Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis rejects Sen. Rick Scott proposal to return stimulus funds to federal government
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Defending Florida’s hold on remaining federal stimulus money, Governor Ron DeSantis is rejecting a call by U.S. Senator Rick Scott for state and local governments to return unused funds. On January 20th, Scott sent a letter about unspent stimulus dollars to governors and mayors. In...
Can’t afford housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher if you’re a low-income Florida family, disabled or elderly
Do you think housing prices are high? In Florida, a report indicates that a single family could get a home for nearly $402,000 in 2022. Previously, it was easy to buy the house for around $300,000.
Ron DeSantis Plans To Defund Diversity Programs In Florida Universities
The Republican governor's announcement is part of his continued efforts to turn Florida's higher education spaces into incubators for far-right ideas.
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
floridapolitics.com
Can’t wait 20 years: Gov. DeSantis announces $7B infrastructure plan for Central, South Florida
The Governor's plan has Florida financing billions of dollars for road construction. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $7 billion infrastructure plan that, if approved by lawmakers, could speed up 20 different road projects mainly in Central and South Florida. Called Moving Florida Forward, the Governor’s plan calls for spending $4...
This Tiny Florida Island Town has No Traffic Lights, and it Was Just Named One of the Best Small Towns in America
Many people love small towns. And that sentiment can be true of both native Floridians and visitors to Florida. A Gallup poll indicated that half of the respondents would prefer to live in a rural area or small town over a bigger city.
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?
Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
995qyk.com
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
This Is Florida's Poorest Town
24/7 Wall St. looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey to determine their findings.
Florida Gov. DeSantis appoints anti-trans, anti-abortion author to Sarasota's New College board of trustees
Ryan Anderson is also a former senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
Michigan Republican goes to bat for Ohio & Indiana after Whitmer’s call out
Republicans did not applaud Governor Gretchen Whitmer when she singled out Indiana and Ohio for being "bigoted."
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis blames skyrocketing Florida housing costs on people fleeing ‘Faucivilles’
'So who wants to live there? They want to come to Miami.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing the high cost of housing in Florida, suggesting Dr. Anthony Fauci is partly to blame. During a news conference in Miami Thursday, the Florida Governor name-checked so-called “Faucivilles” as a contributing factor to...
Florida School District Removes Toni Morrison’s ‘The Bluest Eye’ As Conservative War Against CRT Continues
Pinellas County school district officials announced that Toni Morrison's 'The Bluest Eye' has been pulled from school libraries. The post Florida School District Removes Toni Morrison’s ‘The Bluest Eye’ As Conservative War Against CRT Continues appeared first on NewsOne.
Teachers' union reacts to DeSantis' list of proposed changes: 'He's trying to cut us off at our knees'
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough School District is one of the largest in the nation, and its teachers' union represents tens of thousands of workers. When Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans which could impact the state’s teachers' unions, it immediately raised concerns. “It does feel like a personal...
