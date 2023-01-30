Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Morning Bird Hike on 2/4Adrian HolmanMonee, IL
2023 Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest during month of FebruaryAdrian HolmanBolingbrook, IL
HSS honored to receive the Proclamation: Surya Namaskar (SUN Salutation) Awareness Period, by Mayor Richard C. IrvinShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Mary Jean Wallace, 98
Mary Jean Wallace, 98, of Naperville, formerly of Aurora, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Tabor Hills Healthcare in Naperville, IL. She was born February 22, 1924 in Yorkville, IL, the daughter of Richard and Ada (Anderson) Arundale. She married Eugene Wallace on May 28, 1960 in Sycamore, IL. She was a member of Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
WSPY NEWS
Brian N. Kuykendall, 53
Brian N. Kuykendall, age 53 of Somonauk, IL passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL. He was born on June 26, 1969 in Geneva, IL the son of Norman and Leona (Hermann) Kuykendall. Brian was united in marriage on February 28, 2014...
WSPY NEWS
Gilbert Buttels, 76
Gilbert Buttels, age 76 of Sandwich, IL passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL. He was born on July 22, 1946, the son of Fred and Doris (Potter) Buttels. Gilbert was united in marriage on April 17, 1986 to Irma Sanchez and...
WSPY NEWS
Jenna Lynn Bartholomew, 36
Jenna Lynn Bartholomew, age 36 of Yorkville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL following an Auto Immune Illness. She was born on April 17, 1986 in Aurora, IL. Jenna was united in marriage on March 12, 2022 to Sara...
WSPY NEWS
Dermaline “Dixie” Marvick, 97
Dermaline “Dixie” Marvick, 97, formerly of Leland, Illinois passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at The Pavilion on Main (Willow Crest) in Sandwich, Illinois with Julie by her side. She was born on July 24, 1925 in Bingham, Illinois the daughter of Charlie and Hester (Earle) Rhodes. She married Orin “Ole” Marvick on June 1, 1945 in Waterman, Illinois. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Leland, Illinois and served on many committees. She lived in Leland with her family for many years. Dixie was a devoted mother and caretaker for her daughter Julie and was happiest sharing time with Julie. She was very active in helping and driving elderly friends in the community with their shopping and doctor appointments, etc.
WSPY NEWS
Alvin Wakefield Warren
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Alvin Wakefield Warren went home to be with the Lord. Because of his personal relationship with Christ, we have comfort in knowing he is now healed and in the presence of God. Al was born March 21, 1932, in Sandwich, the son of Davis and...
wjol.com
Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon
Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.
WSPY NEWS
Sugar Grove Village President wants major development project
Susan Smith serves on a Village of Sugar Grove committee. Your browser does not support the audio element. There was standing room only as an estimated 60 people attended a comprehensive plan steering committee meeting for the Village of Sugar Grove Tuesday night which at times was contemptuous. Residents voiced...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
WSPY NEWS
Batavia man charged in Kane Courthouse incident
A Batavia man is facing charges after police allege that he threatened to harm himself with a pair of scissors at the Kane County Courthouse in St. Charles Wednesday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Daeshawn J. Clemons was at the courthouse for a scheduled court appearance when he learned that there was a warrant for his arrest from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Police allege that Clemons grabbed a pair of scissors from a desk and began threatening to harm himself.
WSPY NEWS
Morris man who missed Kane County trial sentenced for punching woman
A Morris man is being sentenced to three and half years in prison for punching a woman at a Geneva bar in February of 2021. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 42-year-old David Hietschold skipped his trial and now is wanted on an arrest warrant.
WSPY NEWS
Fire damages large manufacturing facility in Aurora
The Aurora Fire Department put out a fire at a large manufacturing facility in the 1000 block of Sullivan Road early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a semi-trailer parked at a loading dock and spread to a building. Firefighters had to deal with frozen hydrants and a fast moving fire. The trailer was loaded with flammable materials.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man dead after vehicle overturns in pond
An Aurora man is dead after his vehicle overturned in a pond near Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle Tuesday morning in Aurora. He was identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham. Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says that officers who arrived on-scene immediately entered the water to try to rescue Latham.
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
WIFR
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Police believe that 23-year-old Michael Latham of Aurora lost control of the vehicle before it crashed into the pond at S. Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle. The car was upside down and partially submerged when police […]
Comments / 0