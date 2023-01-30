Dermaline “Dixie” Marvick, 97, formerly of Leland, Illinois passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at The Pavilion on Main (Willow Crest) in Sandwich, Illinois with Julie by her side. She was born on July 24, 1925 in Bingham, Illinois the daughter of Charlie and Hester (Earle) Rhodes. She married Orin “Ole” Marvick on June 1, 1945 in Waterman, Illinois. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Leland, Illinois and served on many committees. She lived in Leland with her family for many years. Dixie was a devoted mother and caretaker for her daughter Julie and was happiest sharing time with Julie. She was very active in helping and driving elderly friends in the community with their shopping and doctor appointments, etc.

