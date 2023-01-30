Read full article on original website
Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
Police: Sleepy burglar found hiding under sheet
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A West Virginia man was arrested after a South Williamson woman reported that he broke into her house and forced his way inside. Kentucky State Police received a call from a South Williamson woman who reported that a man smashed through the glass of her back door and came into her house. The woman ran upstairs to hide in a bedroom while she called police.
Man arrested after fight involving chainsaw in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. A criminal complaint says that a Kanawha Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Ferrell Rd. on Tuesday. The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that […]
Man indicted in connection to Kanawha County, West Virginia, excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near […]
Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church
MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
Man accused of breaking into church
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Charleston area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Ohio man facing extradition from Fayette County for ‘dangerous drug’ warrants
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County after trashing drug paraphernalia and running from Deputies. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies received a call for a welfare check on two unconscious men inside a car parked in a private […]
State Police investigate fatal single-vehicle wreck in Logan County
MAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — State Police report a wreck that killed a Mingo County man remains under investigation. Thomas Diamond, 63, of Delbarton was found dead the the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Man, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police. The news release said...
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
Former employee accused in McDonald's bathroom attack on customer heads back to prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A now former Elkview McDonald's employee who is accused of stabbing and robbing a customer in the restaurant's bathroom is headed back to prison for crimes he was on probation for at the time of the alleged attack. Richard Thornton, 31, of Elkview is charged with...
Fire crews remove crash victims from vehicle after black ice accident
PINCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wednesday morning crash involving multiple vehicles necessitated intervention from fire crews for the removal of two individuals from one of the vehicles involved. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were at the scene of the incident at 10:15am on Wednesday and indicates...
Logan County, West Virginia, woman fined for pushing Mingo County sheriff
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman accused of pushing the Mingo County Sheriff at a basketball game appeared in court today, Friday, Feb. 3. According to court records, Taylor Napier of Logan County took a guilty plea in Mingo County Magistrate Court today. She was charged with battery and disorderly conduct after allegedly pushing […]
Wayne County resident dies in house fire
PRICHARD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said a Wayne County resident died Friday afternoon in a house fire. A home in the 1600 block of Queens Creek Road in Prichard was devastated by a structure fire about 1:30 p.m., dispatchers said. The resident who died was the only person...
Suspect accused of slamming into cruiser during West Virginia high-speed chase arrested
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for ramming a vehicle into a police cruiser during a high-speed chase last week has been arrested, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the suspect, Shawn Risner, was arrested at a home in Fallsburg, Kentucky by the U.S. Marshals […]
Portsmouth, Ohio, man arrested after shooting girlfriend
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend that he lived with on Friday. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Riddlebarger Road just after 3 a.m. on Friday. They say the caller told them a woman was shot. Authorities […]
Man arrested in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia, 2nd suspect still at large
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A wanted fugitive from West Virginia is now in custody and a second fugitive is still at large, according to U.S. Marshals. The U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia says Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, West Virginia was arrested in Los Angeles, California, by US Marshals on […]
Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Austin Joseph Griffith, 22, of Hernshaw, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing 50 grams or more or methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Griffith admitted that he sold approximately...
44-year-old woman arrested during county road patrols
SYLVESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities conducted an arrest last Sunday in relation to prior criminal charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Sylvester area by Boone County deputies when a wanted individual was located. Boone...
Sheriff’s office asking for information on West Virginia woman missing for nearly a year
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This month marks one year since a Mason County woman went missing, and the sheriff’s office is again asking the public to help provide any information they can to help solve the case. Grace Allison Smith of Gallipolis Ferry was last seen at her father’s home on Feb. 23, 2022. […]
