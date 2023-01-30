SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A West Virginia man was arrested after a South Williamson woman reported that he broke into her house and forced his way inside. Kentucky State Police received a call from a South Williamson woman who reported that a man smashed through the glass of her back door and came into her house. The woman ran upstairs to hide in a bedroom while she called police.

