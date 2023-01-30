ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

WOWK

Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Police: Sleepy burglar found hiding under sheet

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A West Virginia man was arrested after a South Williamson woman reported that he broke into her house and forced his way inside. Kentucky State Police received a call from a South Williamson woman who reported that a man smashed through the glass of her back door and came into her house. The woman ran upstairs to hide in a bedroom while she called police.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY
WOWK 13 News

Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church

MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of breaking into church

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Charleston area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
lootpress.com

Fire crews remove crash victims from vehicle after black ice accident

PINCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wednesday morning crash involving multiple vehicles necessitated intervention from fire crews for the removal of two individuals from one of the vehicles involved. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were at the scene of the incident at 10:15am on Wednesday and indicates...
PINCH, WV
wchstv.com

Wayne County resident dies in house fire

PRICHARD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said a Wayne County resident died Friday afternoon in a house fire. A home in the 1600 block of Queens Creek Road in Prichard was devastated by a structure fire about 1:30 p.m., dispatchers said. The resident who died was the only person...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Portsmouth, Ohio, man arrested after shooting girlfriend

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend that he lived with on Friday. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Riddlebarger Road just after 3 a.m. on Friday. They say the caller told them a woman was shot. Authorities […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Lootpress

44-year-old woman arrested during county road patrols

SYLVESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities conducted an arrest last Sunday in relation to prior criminal charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Sylvester area by Boone County deputies when a wanted individual was located. Boone...
SYLVESTER, WV

