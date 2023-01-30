Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Remains found in blackberry bushes identified as man missing since 2017, WA cops say
Skeletal remains found in blackberry bushes at a dock in Washington in 2020 were just identified as a man missing for several years, authorities said. DNA testing helped identify them as 22-year-old Jade David Feigert, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Feigert was last seen in February 2017 when...
kptv.com
Remains found in Longview in Feb. 2020 identified as missing 22-year-old man
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - Human remains that were found in February 2020 have been identified as a 22-year-old man who went missing six years ago, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Three years ago, the nearly complete skeleton was found in thick blackberry bushes by a longshoreman at...
Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody
A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.
Portland man faces vehicular homicide charge in deadly Vancouver crash
A driver is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed in Vancouver late Wednesday night, killing his passenger, according to Washington State Patrol.
Officials: Armed individual barricaded in barn after family disturbance, suspect arrested
An armed person has barricaded themselves in a barn after a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Blaze alongside I-5 in N Portland was third tent fire in 1 day, officials say
A fire broke out on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 in North Portland during Wednesday's evening commute, causing a large plume of black smoke seen from miles away.
PHOTOS: Man airlifted to hospital after 60-foot fall in Estacada
A 30-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital on Feb.1 after falling 60 feet from Highway 224 at the south end of Estacada.
Portland police identify victim of deadly stabbing
A man who authorities say was fatally stabbed Tuesday night was identified by police on Thursday.
KXL
Missing Boater Recovered From River
(Woodland, WA) — A man who was reported missing from a capsized boat in the North Fork of the Lewis River in Southwest Washington has been found dead. Sunday afternoon, 65-year-old Randy Greer and 65-year-old Robert Stevenson were in a small aluminum boat when it hit a pole and started taking on water. Greer was rescued by another boater. Stevenson was taken away by the current. Searchers used a drone today over the river and found Stevenson’s body about a half-mile downstream. His body was recovered by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
Gladstone man missing and last seen Nov. 20 found dead
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Kyle Kirchem, 31, who went missing from Gladstone a little over two months ago, was found dead in a creek earlier this week near Rainbow Campground in Mount Hood National Forest, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. According to Gladstone police, Kirchem drove away...
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
kptv.com
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
focushillsboro.com
One Person Was Injured In A 4-Car Smash Up On The 26 In Beaverton
On Monday morning, four automobiles collided on Highway 26 in Beaverton, injuring at least one person and causing traffic delays. The accident occurred on westbound Murray Boulevard at around 9 a.m., and one lane was restricted as a result. Photos obtained at the scene show one totaled car and roadside debris.
Public asked for help identifying suspect in Gresham park attack
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police have released surveillance video of a man believed to be the suspect in a Jan. 19 attempted sexual assault, and are asking for the public's help to identify the person. The incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Murray Boulevard overpass
More details on the wreck or the deceased motorcyclist have not been released by the Beaverton Police Department as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
KATU.com
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon
NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
Police: Carjacking suspect arrested after standoff at Portland home
An arrest was made after an hours-long standoff with a carjacking suspect Portland police say ran from officers and entered a private home on Tuesday night.
KATU.com
Trial for Camas woman accused of killing husband begins
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The trial for a Camas woman accused of killing her husband is now underway in Clark County. Stephanie Westby is charged with murder and domestic violence in the shooting death of Joe Westby in 2019. Westby's attorney claims she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband...
4-vehicle crash injures at least 1 on Hwy 26 in Beaverton
A 4-vehicle crash that hurt at least one person snarled traffic on Highway 26 in Beaverton Monday morning.
Homeless campers out, concrete blocks in near Oaks Park
Dozens of concrete blocks were installed on a road near Oaks Amusement Park along the stretch where the City of Portland cleared out RVs and tent campers that had been there for months.
