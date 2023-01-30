ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Missing Boater Recovered From River

(Woodland, WA) — A man who was reported missing from a capsized boat in the North Fork of the Lewis River in Southwest Washington has been found dead. Sunday afternoon, 65-year-old Randy Greer and 65-year-old Robert Stevenson were in a small aluminum boat when it hit a pole and started taking on water. Greer was rescued by another boater. Stevenson was taken away by the current. Searchers used a drone today over the river and found Stevenson’s body about a half-mile downstream. His body was recovered by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Gladstone man missing and last seen Nov. 20 found dead

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Kyle Kirchem, 31, who went missing from Gladstone a little over two months ago, was found dead in a creek earlier this week near Rainbow Campground in Mount Hood National Forest, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. According to Gladstone police, Kirchem drove away...
GLADSTONE, OR
One Person Was Injured In A 4-Car Smash Up On The 26 In Beaverton

On Monday morning, four automobiles collided on Highway 26 in Beaverton, injuring at least one person and causing traffic delays. The accident occurred on westbound Murray Boulevard at around 9 a.m., and one lane was restricted as a result. Photos obtained at the scene show one totaled car and roadside debris.
BEAVERTON, OR
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon

NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
NEWBERG, OR
Trial for Camas woman accused of killing husband begins

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The trial for a Camas woman accused of killing her husband is now underway in Clark County. Stephanie Westby is charged with murder and domestic violence in the shooting death of Joe Westby in 2019. Westby's attorney claims she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband...
CAMAS, WA

