The DOE Has A New Strategic Plan. Now Education Officials Need To Implement It
The Hawaii Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a new strategic plan laying out a vision and goals for the state’s 258 public schools over the next six years. The blueprint is based on substantial input from parents, teachers, students, principals, elected officials and higher education affiliates in a bid to move beyond pandemic-era challenges.
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Land Trust names new president and CEO
The nonprofit Hawai‘i Land Trust has named ‘Olu Campbell as president and CEO. Campbell has worked in various capacities in the public and private sectors in areas that include conservation, community empowerment, education, Native Hawaiian rights, food systems, climate change, housing and development, law and business. Since 2018,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Millions in federal funding heading to Hawaii to address homelessness
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending $3 million to Kauai and Maui as part of a nationwide $315 million package. Officials said the funds will go toward increasing the supply of...
A ‘Wealth Asset Tax’ On Hawaii’s Richest Residents Advances In The Legislature
A key Senate committee gave preliminary approval Thursday to a measure that would impose a new tax on Hawaii’s wealthiest residents in what one senator described as an effort to reduce income inequality. This is the second consecutive year the Senate Judiciary committee led by Sen. Karl Rhoads has...
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: ʻŌlelo
In 2012, the month of February was recognized as Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian language month, to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian Language. ‘Ōlelo means language, speech, word, quotation, statement, utterance, term, tidings. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, the Hawaiian language faced...
Leadership Shakeup At The Hawaii Republican Party
The Republican Party in Hawaii has a new leader after Lynn Finnegan resigned this week following an election year that saw a high number of GOP candidates compete despite odds against them in the predominantly Democratic state. Rep. Diamond Garcia, the Hawaii GOP’s vice chair of candidate recruitment, was named...
bigislandgazette.com
Proposals Sought for Events & Festivals on Big Island
With funding provided by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the Island of Hawai‘i Visitors Bureau (IHVB) is seeking proposals for Hawai‘i Island festivals and events occurring between February 16 and April 30, 2023. An RFP will be issued later this year for its Community Enrichment Program (CEP) beyond April.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A trailblazer’: Late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink to be featured on US quarter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink will be honored in a very special way. Mink — the first woman to represent Hawaii in Congress and the first woman of color to serve in Congress — will soon be featured on the U.S. quarter. The U.S....
truedakotan.com
Republicans, Democrats differ on former colleagues’ Hawaii trip
PIERRE — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders differed Thursday in their opinions about what should happen to former colleagues who took a state-sponsored trip to Hawaii during the last years of their terms. The leaders made the comments to editors and publishers during Newspaper Day at the Legislature on Jan. 26. At issue was the attendance at a legislative conference in Hawaii last…
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property
Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
The Winds Of Change May Be Starting To Blow In An Otherwise 'Dark Time'
Gov. Josh Green is talking a good game when it comes to public records and making it easier to access them. Now we just need to see if he’s serious. It’s been great to hear him respond positively to a letter sent to him when he took over as governor by a coalition of 30 media organizations and good government groups. The letter lays out three proposals that would go a long way toward giving the public better access to government information. Simply summarized, they are:
gamblingnews.com
Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Community Lending receives $1.5 million to help families become homeowners
Hawaiʻi Pacific Health and The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation are providing a combined $1.5 million in social-impact loans and grants to support Hawaiʻi Community Lending, a nonprofit community development financial institution dedicated to helping low-income households become homeowners. Hawaiʻi Community Lending projects this funding will support 200...
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain
The birds were the first to go, an unusual number of them lying lifeless in a field at Sally Paulson’s North Shore ranch. Then there was the owl that stood in a pool of water for days as if it had been burned. The owl died too. After that,...
MilitaryTimes
Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii
HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques
Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Concerns grow for new commercial bicycle tour law on Maui
A new downhill bike law on Maui will change commercial bicycle tours near Haleakalā, limiting them to a 6 mile route. Upcountry Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said the law regulates what was an ongoing community concern. "We also heard loud and clear from the residents who live on the...
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
