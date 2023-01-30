Read full article on original website
72 sea turtles at STAR Center released back into the ocean
More than 70 sea turtles that were being treated at the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center have been transported from the Manteo facility and released back into the ocean, per an update from the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island. “It’s been a minute since we updated everyone...
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Windy
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week is Windy. Windy is a super sweet vocal boy, who was brought to us when his owner passed away. Windy loves to play and explore. He has been an only cat his whole life, but does seem interested in other cats at the shelter. Watch this video to learn more about Windy.
Dare County Schools Music Students Receive High Honors in Regional Competitions
Several high school music students in Dare County recently earned high honors in regional band and symphony orchestras. These students will perform with other top high school musicians from eastern NC at East Carolina University (ECU) this month. After competing against hundreds of students across eastern NC in January, six...
