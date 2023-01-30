ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 22

John Jack Coyne
4d ago

Wildwood to Ocala is always jammed up,.. after they spend 500 million it will jammed up between ocala and Gainesville 😫😩

Reply
4
carman1940
4d ago

Where is he getting the money from, asking president Biden again for help????

Reply(3)
5
Robin Miller
4d ago

Nooooooo! I love Florida but the only thing I don't like is road construction, it takes forever and a day to get it done.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ocala-news.com

$1.4 million awarded to Ocala for broadband internet expansion

The City of Ocala has been awarded over $1.4 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet in Marion County. Earlier today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for underserved communities in Florida. In total, over $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 counties, which will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Mount Dora residents criticize Wolf Branch plan, says original mission is lost

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora residents are concerned a proposed development inside the Wolf Branch Innovation District doesn’t match what was originally planned. Residents like Ephriam McCormick are mainly concerned about the proposed 310-foot office building. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space...
MOUNT DORA, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

“We’re Not Going to Have a Corporation Controlling Its Own Government” — Governor DeSantis Comments on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

A big update about the future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could be on the way soon. The RCID — which essentially functions as its own county and has given Disney a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando — is set to be dissolved on June 1st, 2023 due to a law passed by the Florida legislature. A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously indicated that he expects a bill related to the RCID to be discussed next week in a special legislative session and now we’ve got another update on the situation.
FLORIDA STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in

LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy