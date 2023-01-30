Read full article on original website
Driver charged in University of Minnesota researcher's death
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 28, 2022. Prosecutors say the man accused of causing the car crash that killed 24-year-old University of Minnesota medical researcher Ebony Miller was driving under the influence at the time of the collision. Kenneth Spencer...
Police identify victims in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities identified two of three men who were found dead inside a truck in an alleged murder-suicide Wednesday evening in Bloomington.Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined. The two men from Buffalo were father and son.The identity of the third man has not been released, but police said he was a "business associate."MORE: Police: 3 found dead inside truck at Bloomington parking lotAccording to police, officers responded to a pickup truck parked inside a business lot located on France Place and Minnesota Drive, which is near the restaurant Smack Shack. Officers were told there was someone slumped over inside the truck.-If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.
Police Investigating Murder-Suicide That Took Place Near Mall in Minnesota
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three people. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in the area of I-494 and France Ave., which is about five miles west of the Mall of America. Officers were called to the parking lot on the report of a pick-up truck parked there with a person slumped over shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Teen shot to death in Chanhassen
(Chanhassen, MN) -- Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
Deputies rescue puppy thrown from vehicle during wrong-way chase
ARDEN Hills, Minn. (WCCO) - A puppy thrown from a moving vehicle during a police chase in Minnesota is on the road to recovery. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Monday near Minneapolis. “It involved multiple carjackings with weapons involved,” said Sgt. Dan Young, with...
Three dead in Bloomington were victims of murder-suicide
(Bloomington MN-) Bloomington police say three people whose bodies were found in a pickup truck in a parking lot Wednesday night appear to be victims of a murder-suicide. Officers responding to a report of a man slumped over in a truck found a father, a son, and a man who they believe was a business associate dead from gunshot wounds. Police Chief Booker Hodges says the three were not from Bloomington and there's no danger to the public. Their identities will be released later.
Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police are investigating after finding three adults dead in a truck parked at a business parking lot late Wednesday night. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
Bloomington police: 3 people dead in apparent murder-suicide
Bloomington police say three people were found dead in a parked pickup truck in the city on Wednesday night, in an apparent murder-suicide. The truck was found at a business parking lot at France Place, on the northeast side of the Interstate 494-France Avenue interchange. In an update Thursday morning,...
Eli Hart killing: Boy's dad testifies at Julissa Thaler's trial
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Julissa Thaler, the mother accused of killing her son, 6-year-old Eli Hart, began Friday, with Eli's father taking the stand. Tory Hart, 28, testified saying Eli was popular with other kids, everyone loved him, and he was well known...
Woman pleads guilty to role in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman has admitted she ambushed her then-boyfriend's ex, attempting to kill her over a bitter custody dispute involving a young child. Colleen Larson, 25, left the courthouse on Friday surrounded by family and her attorneys after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist Nicole Ford last year.
Police chase leads to fatally-shot teen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Carver County authorities are trying to unravel a sequence of events that included a police pursuit and the shooting of a 17-year-old that would turn out to be fatal. Sheriff Jason Kamerud says just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday his office received reports of a juvenile male...
Police: 700 cars were stolen in Minneapolis in January
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say 700 cars were stolen in January, most of which were taken while the car was still running and a key or fob was left inside.Authorities also say there were 33 carjackings and 260 thefts from a motor vehicle.Police reminded residents to always turn the car off and remove the key when leaving the car.On Monday, Minneapolis police released statistics from the first 90 days of "Operation Endeavor," which said that carjackings went down about 65%.
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
Minneapolis police officer, city sued by Amir Locke family
MINNEAPOLIS — A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses a Minneapolis police officer and the city that employed him of violating Amir Locke's constitutional rights when he was fatally shot during the execution of a no-knock warrant and asks a federal jury to determine the damages to be awarded.
Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose
Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
Girl, 14, incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
A 14-year-old girl was found incompetent at this time to stand trial for manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old sister in a downtown Minneapolis shelter last summer and is living under court-ordered child protection with a relative in St. Paul, court records say. Child protection records obtained this week...
