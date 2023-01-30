ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

lanereport.com

GLI paints Louisville blue for 2023 annual meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Louisville Inc.’s Annual Meeting, presented by Baird, brought together over 1,100 business leaders to the Kentucky International Convention Center last night and painted the city blue to bring to life the theme, “Together for a Greater Louisville.” The sold-out event featured remarks from GLI leadership, Louisville Mayor Greenberg, keynote speaker, executive vice president and president U.S. of UPS, Nando Cesarone, and the presentation of five esteemed awards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

KCTCS president Czarapata steps down

VERSAILLES, Ky. — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) announces that Paul Czarapata, Ed.D., the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, 2023. Czarapata began his role as KCTCS president in April 2021 but was with the system for over 20 years, serving...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Derby burger competition returns for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How does your burger stack up? The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Beef Council are looking for the next ‘Derby Burger’ Champion. Burger recipes are being accepted now through March 3. It’s the eleventh year for the beef showdown sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, after taking a year off in 2022. Recipes can be submitted online at www.kdf.org/beef.
LOUISVILLE, KY

