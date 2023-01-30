LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How does your burger stack up? The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Beef Council are looking for the next ‘Derby Burger’ Champion. Burger recipes are being accepted now through March 3. It’s the eleventh year for the beef showdown sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, after taking a year off in 2022. Recipes can be submitted online at www.kdf.org/beef.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO