Read full article on original website
Related
nddist.com
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Precision Pump & Valve
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Wednesday that it has acquired Precision Pump & Valve. PPV, based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was founded in 1985 and is a distributor of safety relief and control valves, pumps and related process equipment. PPV also is a large provider of safety relief and control valve repair and remanufacturing services. The company serves the oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical processing markets.
nddist.com
Helios Technologies Acquires Schultes Precision Manufacturing
SARASOTA, Fla. — Helios Technologies Inc., a leader in engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, has completed the acquisition of Schultes Precision Manufacturing Inc. Schultes is a highly trusted specialist in manufacturing precision machined components and assemblies for customers requiring very tight tolerances, superior...
nddist.com
Applied Industrial Releases 5th Maintenance Product Catalog
CLEVELAND — Applied Industrial Technologies announced the availability of its fifth edition Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions Master Product Catalog. The new, full-line catalog features more than 47,000 of the industry's best and most innovative maintenance products specifically selected for Maintenance, Repair, Operations and Production (MROP) customers. Its diverse product selection ranges from Fasteners, Fittings & Hose, Transportation, Paints & Chemicals to Cutting Tools & Abrasives, Shop Supplies, Electrical, Welding, Janitorial, Safety, and more.
nddist.com
Seco Tools Acquires Premier Machine Tools
FAGERSTA, Sweden — PMT Premier Machine Tools Ltd., an Irish supplier of machining solutions for the medical industry, will become part of the products and services offering from Seco as of Feb. 1. With this acquisition Seco will increase its presence in the medical segment offering integrated manufacturing solutions.
nddist.com
Dynabrade Acquires Global Abrasive Products
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Dynabrade Inc. recently completed the asset purchase of one of its strategic suppliers, Global Abrasive Products Inc., a 50-employee abrasives converter with locations in Lockport, New York, and Alpharetta, Georgia. “For Dynabrade, this is a continuation of our strategic initiative to expand the scope of our...
nddist.com
Air Systems International Names Sales Exec
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Air Systems International announced several team member changes, including the promotion of Mick Bowden to vice president, sales and marketing. Bowden joined Air Systems in 2004 after starting his industrial sales career with Fastenal. In March 2008, Bowden was promoted to national sales manager. Bowden is...
nddist.com
Imperial Dade Acquires Focus Packaging & Supply
JERSEY CITY, N.J., and FRESNO, Calif. — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of Focus Packaging & Supply Co. The transaction represents the 59th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial...
nddist.com
Fastener E-Commerce: Putting the Best Price Forward
Even though fasteners are critical to the quality and reliability of manufacturers’ assembled products, the process of ordering online has been anything but easy. Many fastener suppliers still do not have true e-commerce websites and many list items without a price. Even when pricing is available, items are often marked up in anticipation of follow-up emails and the negotiation of further discounts.
nddist.com
Rockwell Automation Names Supply Chain Chief
MILWAUKEE — Rockwell Automation Inc. announced that Robert Buttermore will be named senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, effective Feb. 13. He will report to Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. In this role, Buttermore heads the Integrated Supply Chain organization and is responsible for leading global...
nddist.com
Arch Cutting Tools Acquires Custom Carbide Cutter
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — Arch Cutting Tools Corporation announced the acquisition of Custom Carbide Cutter Inc., a Cincinnati company that provides high-quality cutting tools to manufacturers and distributors. The new acquisition will join Arch Cutting Tools, an industry leader in high-performance custom tooling. Arch, based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan,...
nddist.com
Grainger Named a 'World's Most Admired' Company
CHICAGO — Grainger, the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions, announced Friday that it ranked no. 1 among diversified wholesalers on Fortune magazine's 2023 list of the World's Most Admired Companies for the 10th consecutive year. "Each day, Grainger's 26,000 team...
nddist.com
OSHA Finds Violations at 3 More Amazon Warehouses
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday that its Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued citations at three more Amazon warehouses – in Aurora, Colorado, Nampa, Idaho, and Castleton, New York – for failing to keep workers safe and delivered hazard alert letters for exposing workers to ergonomic hazards.
nddist.com
Border States Announces CEO Transition
FARGO, N.D. — Border States has announced two important changes to the company’s leadership. Jason Seger, president, will become president and CEO on April 1, 2024. As planned, David White, CEO of Border States, will retire on March 31, 2024. “While there is much to accomplish before I...
Comments / 0