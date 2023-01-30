ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KCTCS president Czarapata steps down

VERSAILLES, Ky. — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) announces that Paul Czarapata, Ed.D., the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, 2023. Czarapata began his role as KCTCS president in April 2021 but was with the system for over 20 years, serving...
KENTUCKY STATE
Derby burger competition returns for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How does your burger stack up? The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Beef Council are looking for the next ‘Derby Burger’ Champion. Burger recipes are being accepted now through March 3. It’s the eleventh year for the beef showdown sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, after taking a year off in 2022. Recipes can be submitted online at www.kdf.org/beef.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CHI Saint Joseph Health encourages a heart-healthy lifestyle

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Each February, we recognize American Heart Month, and CHI Saint Joseph Health is encouraging Kentuckians to prioritize a heart-healthy lifestyle by scheduling annual screenings and making knowledgeable choices at home, which can be lifesaving. “Heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in America,”...
KENTUCKY STATE

