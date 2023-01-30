Read full article on original website
KCTCS president Czarapata steps down
VERSAILLES, Ky. — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) announces that Paul Czarapata, Ed.D., the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, 2023. Czarapata began his role as KCTCS president in April 2021 but was with the system for over 20 years, serving...
CPE offering grants for summer bridge programs to help students prepare for college
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education offers grants of up to $50,000 for summer bridge programs that prepare students for college and help them return for a second year. All of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities and institutions in the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and...
Derby burger competition returns for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How does your burger stack up? The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Beef Council are looking for the next ‘Derby Burger’ Champion. Burger recipes are being accepted now through March 3. It’s the eleventh year for the beef showdown sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, after taking a year off in 2022. Recipes can be submitted online at www.kdf.org/beef.
CHI Saint Joseph Health encourages a heart-healthy lifestyle
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Each February, we recognize American Heart Month, and CHI Saint Joseph Health is encouraging Kentuckians to prioritize a heart-healthy lifestyle by scheduling annual screenings and making knowledgeable choices at home, which can be lifesaving. “Heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in America,”...
