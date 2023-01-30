Read full article on original website
Watch a drone drop a microgravity capsule in 1st-of-its-kind experiment (video)
A British startup has performed a first-of-its-kind microgravity experiment using a drone.
The Massive and Mysterious Blast the Power of 185 Hiroshima Bombs Still Baffles Scientists Today
On June 30, 1908, in the early morning hours, an innocent and unsuspecting man sitting at his trading post in Vanavara, Siberia was about to experience an event unlike any other.
We May Have Had an Interstellar Visitor for Eons and Scientists Are Stumped
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A comet that may have come from interstellar space just made its latest dramatic swing around the Sun, an encounter that was imaged in mesmerizing detail by a space observatory. The origins of Comet 96P/Machholz (96P) have...
CNET
NASA Spots Mars Rock That's Not Like the Others
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Here's a reminder Earth isn't the only planet with cool meteorites. Mars gets its share of incoming space rocks too. NASA's Curiosity rover discovered a beauty of a specimen in the Gale Crater in late January.
CNET
The Moon Just Passed in Front of Mars, Producing Some Stunning Images
The famed "Earthrise" image taken by Apollo astronauts of their home planet rising over the lunar horizon gave humanity a new perspective on our home. In a sign of how far we've come, amateur astronomers were recently able to take comparable pictures from the surface of our planet showing what could be our future home rising over the lunar horizon.
scitechdaily.com
A Revolutionary New Physics Hypothesis: Three Time Dimensions, One Space Dimension
How would our world be perceived by observers moving faster than light in a vacuum? According to theorists from Warsaw and Oxford universities, such a view would differ from what we encounter daily, with the presence of not only spontaneous phenomena but also particles traveling multiple paths simultaneously. Futhermore, the...
Futurism
Professor Believes Door to Warp Drive May Lie With Ethylene Glycol
The dream of a warp drive, a futuristic propulsion system that could allow us to cover astronomical distances at the speed of light or faster, is still alive. While the idea has historically been relegated largely to the realms of science fiction, a growing number of engineers are hard at work trying to turn it into a reality.
Scientists Want to Create New 'Quantum Light' With Mind-Bending Powers
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A mind-boggling new type of “quantum light” might allow scientists to peer inside atoms and control some of the bizarre powers of light particles, or photons, at these tiny quantum scales, reports a new study.
CNET
Bright Green Comet on 50,000-Year Journey Is Passing Earth Right Now
Now's the time to look for Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it puts on quite a show while passing by our planet through Thursday. The Zwicky Transient Facility, aka ZTF, in Southern California discovered the dramatic object in March. It had been speeding in the direction of the sun up until Jan. 12 when it reached perihelion, its closest pass by the sun, before beginning a long journey back to the Oort Cloud on the edge of the solar system.
Freethink
5 things you didn’t know GPS could do
You might think you’re an expert at navigating through city traffic, smartphone at your side. You might even hike with a GPS device to find your way through the backcountry. But you’d probably still be surprised at all the things that GPS — the global positioning system that underlies all of modern navigation — can do.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Disprove 30-Year-Old Climate Paradigm
The emergence of forests did not decrease the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. It is challenging to envision a world without trees today, however, in the past before the emergence of forests and human beings, the land was populated by shallow, shrub-like plants. For a long time, researchers globally...
CNET
Watch Mysterious Green Lights From Space Flash Over Hawaii
On Jan. 28, a series of green lights zipped across the night sky in Hawaii. The Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea captured footage of the unusual sight with its livestreaming Subaru-Asahi Star Camera. While the lights might have conjured concerns about UFOs, they actually have a satellite-related explanation. Subaru Telescope...
ancientpages.com
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Unravels Secrets Of 22,000 Ancient Cuneiform Tablets
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - How should we live when we know we must die? The first work of world literature, the Gilgamesh epic poses this question. More than 4,000 years ago, Gilgamesh set out on a quest for immortality. Like all Babylonian literature, the saga has survived only in fragments.
ChatGPT: The AI platform proposed a solution to a user that could save the planet
The British Max Channon got involved in a strange situation when he decided to ask ChatGPT to write a fictional story about how an AI would act to save the planet earth regardless of moral or ethical issues.
'The Ark' premiere sets up a sci-fi survival saga in outer space
SYFY's new space survival series "The Ark" launches tonight with a spaceship disaster waking passengers from cryogenic hibernation.
Crystals of frozen fuel leaked from Elon Musk's Falcon 9-Then, an observatory telescope captured a whirlpool that formed
Is Elon Musk to blame for the recent sighting of a brilliant whirlpool of light?. According to astronomers, a mysterious burst of light reminiscent of a spiral galaxy or whirlpool was likely caused by ice crystals from frozen fuel jettisoned into the atmosphere after the rocket, Falcon 9, was launched from its spaceport. As it is well-known that Elon Musk launches satellites, the rocket was launched carrying a US Space Force GPS satellite (GPS 3 SV-06). [i]
Rock That Generates Electricity Discovered in Africa
Viral videos that have gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok purport to demonstrate a new mineral that holds a charge, with users proving by rubbing them together and causing sparks, as well as connecting them with wires that appear to power an LED. The rocks were allegedly discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have sparked much curiosity due to the fact that such rock will likely transform batteries and power storage forever.
Company announces ‘world first’ microgravity environment
The development is a step towards transforming testing across industries. The post Company announces ‘world first’ microgravity environment appeared first on Talker.
