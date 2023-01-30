Now's the time to look for Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it puts on quite a show while passing by our planet through Thursday. The Zwicky Transient Facility, aka ZTF, in Southern California discovered the dramatic object in March. It had been speeding in the direction of the sun up until Jan. 12 when it reached perihelion, its closest pass by the sun, before beginning a long journey back to the Oort Cloud on the edge of the solar system.

