Love fills WHAM Friday paint night in Surprise

February’s Friday night of acrylic painting at WHAM Art Association is themed “Love You.”

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at WHAM Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise.

The cost is $25 for non-members and $15 for members. It can serve as a date night, girl’s night out or fun family evening.

This is an evening class. Participants are asked to enter through the southside classroom entrance.

The instructor is Aileen Garvey. All supplies are provided

Contact Dede Robinson at dede.robinson@wham-art.org for member's discount.

Book online at www.wham-art.org/classes/wham paint night 1st Fridays