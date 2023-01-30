Read full article on original website
Sandpoint City Beach Goose Hunt approved for November this year
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Following the first year of the Sandpoint City Beach goose hunt, the Sandpoint City Council has approved the hunt for its second year. Taking place in Dec. 2022, the second goose hunt will take place in the month of Nov. 2023. In 2022, over 100 people...
Events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week attend one of many events taking place in Spokane during the month of February. This weekend weather will only get a brief shower between Friday night and into Saturday morning. Sunday will likely be showery or rainy for the Inland Northwest with snow levels rising to about 3,000 to 3,500 feet. So the mountains will likely get a couple of inches of snowfall.
Spokane Valley Council City awards $2 million fund toward Avista Stadium renovations
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley City Council unanimously approved a $2 million for Spokane Indians Avista Stadium renovations during a council meeting on Tuesday night. Spokane Valley will get the funds from its lodging tax fund. Washington state law states that local governments have to spend lodging tax...
North Idaho woman celebrates 101st birthday with family, firefighters
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — For just a sweet moment, Henrietta "Dixie" Milliken swayed to "What A Wonderful World" with Coeur d'Alene Deputy Fire Marshal Craig Etherton on her 101st birthday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. "Thank you," she said to him as...
Spokane County Auditor, Vicky Dalton, announces retirement in 2026
SPOKANE, Wash. — After getting the Spokane County Auditor job in 1999, seven terms later, Vicky Dalton announced her retirement starting Dec. 31, 2026. When Dalton steps away from her longtime job, she will be 65 years old. Almost 25 years after becoming the county auditor, Dalton told Spokane...
KXLY
That's no weather balloon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
Spokane Valley City Hall in need of repairs
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley will undergo repairs on its city hall building five years after failed construction. When Spokane Valley's $14 million city hall was finished in 2017, it was meant to be a fresh start for city staff and council members. Emily Estes-Cross, the city's public information officer, said their staff couldn't have been more excited.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MUV Fitness relocating to 37th Avenue on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness on Regal Street is relocating to 37th Avenue in the South Hill area. According to Chris Bell with NAIBlack Commercial Real Estate Services in Spokane, MUV Fitness will be moving into a former Albertson's building on 37th Avenue. Bell says MUV Fitness has a long-term sublease for the space from Safeway.
Coeur d'Alene tractor company donates machine to Children's Village
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — General Manager of Coeur d’Alene Tractor Matt Adams presented Children’s Village CEO Vanessa Moos with a shiny new Kubota tractor Monday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. “Isn’t she cute?” Moos said as Adams unloaded it from...
Recent arrests highlight fentanyl ODs in Spokane County, up 1233%
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were...
Kootenai County home-sharing program opening applications in February
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County residents in search of affordable housing will soon have a new resource to help them find it, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Online applications for HomeShare Kootenai County are set to open Feb. 10 at homesharekc.org.
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
Increased coyote activity reported in Sandpoint, recreationists asked to take precautions
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Unusual coyote behavior in the greater Sandpoint area is likely tied to the animals becoming too comfortable around people, Idaho Fish and Game officials said, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee. In addition to multiple reports of coyote activity as recently...
Post Falls alternative high school turns classroom into community closet
POST FALLS, Idaho — Two old portable classrooms at New Vision Alternative High School in Post Falls have been converted into a resource that will provide support for students and community members well into the future, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The New Vision Community Clothes Closet opened in...
Red Cross asking for blood donations in February
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Red Cross has blood donation opportunities from Feb. 1-14. According to the Red Cross, the month of February can cause donation declines due to winter weather. They encourage people wanting to donate to try their best to keep their appointments to help prevent a blood...
KREM
Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon
MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane. The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon seen...
Spokane Valley Fire Department gets new firetruck
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) unveiled its new firetruck on Tuesday during a push-in ceremony. The new firetruck will replace the current engine 4, which has been in service since 2003. SVFD's new firetruck has improved reliability and new equipment, which will increase safety in the community.
Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub. The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss. “She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.
KREM2
