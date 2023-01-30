Read full article on original website
Brenten Douglas Herring
Brenten Douglas Herring, 28, of Orange, passed away on January 31, 2023, at St. Elizabeth. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will at...
Corey James Griffith
Corey James Griffith, 34, passed away on January 30, 2023, in Mississippi. Funeral services will be 8:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Champlin Tom Rhodes. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023,...
Olaf Halten III
Olaf Halten III, 75, of Atlanta, Texas, former longtime resident of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 30, 2023, at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Visitation will take place from 1:00pm-2:00pm Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at First Baptist Church Orange with the funeral service directly following at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Bradley.
Four Promoted At OFD
Congratulations to four of Orange’s finest who received their promotions Thursday. From left Captain Hunter Isbell, Captain Matthew Slagle, Battalion Chief Cody Caples and Battalion Chief Joel Gilbert. Fire Chief John Bilbo introduced the four with some encouraging words and former Chief David Frenzel, who hired all four, made...
Bobcats Win Vidor Invitational
This week the Orangefield varsity boys golf team battled the elements in the Vidor Invitational, at the Country Club of Texas, in Beaumont. The team consisting of Xander Parks, Lincoln Parks, Reese Johnson, Ethan Gunter, and Alex Montz finished in the top spot, with a team total of 330. Lincoln Parks finished as the first place medalist, with a score of 77. Alex Montz was the 2nd Place medalist, with a score of 81 and Xander Parks finished as the 3rd place medalist, with a score of 82. Bridge City also competed, shooting a team score of 410, with Grant Hale leading the way, with a score of 95. LCM shot a team total 428, with Gavin Laffite and Cohen Arney both shooting 100. Next week, the teams will be traveling to Chambers County to play in the Anahuac Invitational.
Friday Ball Scores
– Bridge City held off Vidor 59-57. Offensive leaders were Walker Britten with 16 pts 3 asst, Lincoln Breaux 13 pts 8 Rebs and 3 asst and Bryce Linder added 11 pts and 6 Rebs. Defensively, Aiden Guiterrez and Rayburn Hebert had 3 steals each and contributed 6 and 9 pts respectively. Cards improve to 5-4 in district and 18-14 overall. They will host Lumberton Tuesday. This week Britten was also named Mr. Texas Basketball Player of the Week by Dave Campbell’s magazine.
Townsend Running For Judge
For over two decades, Judge Troy Johnson has served Orange County as Judge of the County Court at Law #2. He has presided over Criminal, Civil, Family Law and Juvenile cases to name a few. He will be retiring at the end of his term in 2024, leaving the seat open.
BC Man Indicted
Recent Jefferson County indictments say a man from Bridge City assaulted a peace officer. On September 7, 2022, Port Arthur Police were attempting to arrest David Long Tran, 30, of Bridge City for an unspecified offense. The incident occurred at the Holiday Inn, 2929 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. According to the...
Texas ‘Cat Camps’ Attracting Attention
Locker Room Thieves Arrested
The Jasper Police Department has obtained warrants on three juvenile males and one seventeen-year-old male involving two separate thefts that occurred in Jasper during the month of January. The first incident occurred on January 20h at the Jasper High School during a basketball game between Jasper and Vidor. The Vidor...
Who’s Getting Married?
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued the week of January 30, 2023 thru February 03, 2023 by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
