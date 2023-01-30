This week the Orangefield varsity boys golf team battled the elements in the Vidor Invitational, at the Country Club of Texas, in Beaumont. The team consisting of Xander Parks, Lincoln Parks, Reese Johnson, Ethan Gunter, and Alex Montz finished in the top spot, with a team total of 330. Lincoln Parks finished as the first place medalist, with a score of 77. Alex Montz was the 2nd Place medalist, with a score of 81 and Xander Parks finished as the 3rd place medalist, with a score of 82. Bridge City also competed, shooting a team score of 410, with Grant Hale leading the way, with a score of 95. LCM shot a team total 428, with Gavin Laffite and Cohen Arney both shooting 100. Next week, the teams will be traveling to Chambers County to play in the Anahuac Invitational.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO