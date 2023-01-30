Read full article on original website
White Drive Motors & Steering to relocate production to Christian County
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — White Drive Motors & Steering, a manufacturer of orbital motors and hydraulic steering units, announced that the company would expand its presence in Kentucky with an addition to its 124,000-square-foot facility in Christian County, creating 25 full-time jobs with a nearly $16 million investment. The project...
Water Solutions Unlimited investing $3 million into new location in Leitchfield
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — Water Solutions Unlimited Inc. (WSU) announced its new location in Grayson County. This $3 million investment creates eight on-site, full-time Kentucky jobs and four remote positions. Company leaders will construct a new facility in Leitchfield that will increase the capacity to blend and manufacture chemicals needed...
