Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Bend man arrested after refusing to leave Sisters restaurant, making non-specific threat to do a school shooting
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An intoxicated Bend man who refused to leave a Sisters restaurant was arrested after he became aggressive with staff, made a non-specific threat about doing a school shooting and threatened to return and shoot up the restaurant, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies were...
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 5-11
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Feb. 5-11. Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Canal Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road west of Hamehook Road. Work will include installation of a piped irrigation crossing.
Redmond man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison in 2020 crash that killed Culver mother, injured 2
A Jefferson County judge sentenced a 31-year-old Redmond man to nearly 19 years in prison Friday for a drunken-driving crash on Highway 97 in November 2020 that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Culver mother and seriously injured two other people. The post Redmond man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison in 2020 crash that killed Culver mother, injured 2 appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Redmond man gets nearly 19 years in prison in deadly 2020 DUII crash
A Redmond man convicted of manslaughter, assault and DUII in a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two other people has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison. Brandon Tylor Kern, 31, was found guilty Monday on first- and second-degree manslaughter, two counts of...
KTVZ
Deschutes Market-Hamehook Road intersection about to get a roundabout, safety improvements
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An increasingly busy intersection just east of Bend is getting a big upgrade to boost safety and handle the traffic, with one big, familiar addition -- a roundabout. The $2.2 million project, now out to bid, as at the intersection of Deschutes Market and and Hamehook...
KTVZ
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97
A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others. The post Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond man arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from construction co. he worked for
A Redmond man has been arrested and arraigned on a dozen counts of aggravated theft, identity theft and forgery, accused of forging checks and making more than $100,000 in authorized purchases while working as a Bend construction company’s business manager. The post Redmond man arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from construction co. he worked for appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
SW Bend neighbors voice concerns over proposed Tetherow-area subdivision, city hearings officer
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several neighbors and Tetherow residents voiced their concerns with a proposed subdivision in southwest Bend -- and the hearings officer presiding over the matter -- at a hearing Thursday at City Hall. City Hearings Officer Greg Frank told those at the hearing, "My employment is to...
Failed heater sparks Juniper Ridge motor home fire, spreads to 2 vehicles, camp
A failed heater sparked a fire Wednesday morning that destroyed a motor home, two vehicles and an adjacent tarped area in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area, site of several homeless encampments, officials said. The post Failed heater sparks Juniper Ridge motor home fire, spreads to 2 vehicles, camp appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Bend Man Arrested Following Jefferson Co. Chase
MADRAS, OR -- A Bend Man was arrested after a Sunday night high-speed chase in Jefferson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a car on Highway 26 at about 8:25 p.m., but the car took off toward Madras. During the chase, JCSO says the suspect reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘How dare you!’ SE Bend neighbors let city council hear it over gas station
The Bend City Council on Wednesday kicked an appeal for an approved development at Brosterhous and Murphy Roads to a state appeals board, but not before hearing some heated words from neighbors who are vocally and passionately against the project. The development includes a brew pub, food truck court and...
Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet
A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
opb.org
Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water
One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
KTVZ
Nonprofit Thrive Central Oregon talks about new ‘Housing to Thrive’ effort
Bend nonprofit Thrive Central Oregon has created a new partnership program to bring together housing professionals with residents struggling with accessing or maintaining housing. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant....
KTVZ
Foes of disputed SE Bend gas station expected to fill City Hall as councilors decide whether to hear appeal
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors are likely to face a full council chambers Wednesday night as they decide whether to hear an appeal filed by opponents of a proposed gas station at the corner of Brosterhous and Murphy roads. In recent days, the opponents have voiced louder frustration...
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business
A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
Comments / 0