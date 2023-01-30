ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 5-11

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Feb. 5-11. Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Canal Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road west of Hamehook Road. Work will include installation of a piped irrigation crossing.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison in 2020 crash that killed Culver mother, injured 2

A Jefferson County judge sentenced a 31-year-old Redmond man to nearly 19 years in prison Friday for a drunken-driving crash on Highway 97 in November 2020 that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Culver mother and seriously injured two other people. The post Redmond man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison in 2020 crash that killed Culver mother, injured 2 appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond man gets nearly 19 years in prison in deadly 2020 DUII crash

A Redmond man convicted of manslaughter, assault and DUII in a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two other people has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison. Brandon Tylor Kern, 31, was found guilty Monday on first- and second-degree manslaughter, two counts of...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97

A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others. The post Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from construction co. he worked for

A Redmond man has been arrested and arraigned on a dozen counts of aggravated theft, identity theft and forgery, accused of forging checks and making more than $100,000 in authorized purchases while working as a Bend construction company’s business manager. The post Redmond man arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from construction co. he worked for appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Man Arrested Following Jefferson Co. Chase

MADRAS, OR -- A Bend Man was arrested after a Sunday night high-speed chase in Jefferson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a car on Highway 26 at about 8:25 p.m., but the car took off toward Madras. During the chase, JCSO says the suspect reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet

A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
opb.org

Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water

One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income

Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Nonprofit Thrive Central Oregon talks about new ‘Housing to Thrive’ effort

Bend nonprofit Thrive Central Oregon has created a new partnership program to bring together housing professionals with residents struggling with accessing or maintaining housing. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant....
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business

A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy