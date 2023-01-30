Amber Alert creator hugged kidnapped child who was saved by notification she helped come up with in ’emotional’ meeting

THE creator of the AMBER Alert says she was overcome with emotion when she held a newborn baby in her arms who was saved by her emergency notification system following a brazen kidnapping.

Diana Simone, a self-described ordinary mom who came up with the idea behind the AMBER Alert in 1996, was invited to the White House in 2003 by George W. Bush to witness the system being signed into law.

Diana Simone is pictured with President George W. Bush in April 2003 Credit: Courtesy The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Nancy Crystal Chavez was just one month old when she was abducted in a Wal-Mart parking lot. The AMBER Alert save her life Credit: Getty

For the historic occasion, a number of families whose children had been saved with the help of the alert were also invited along.

Among them was the family of Nancy Crystal Chavez, who was just one month old when she was snatched out of her mother's van in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store in Abilene, Texas, on August 15, 2002.

Nancy’s mother, Margarita Chavez, had been loading groceries into the trunk when the brazen abduction took place.

She saw the woman snatch her daughter and run off towards her own car, before driving away.

Chavez gave chase on foot, latching onto the kidnapper's vehicle. She was dragged for more than 40 feet screaming for help but the vehicle sped away.

An AMBER Alert was sent out detailing a description of Nancy, her kidnapper, and the woman's car and license plate information.

Within hours, Nancy was found unharmed after police pulled over her kidnapper, 24-year-old Paula Lynn Roach, 125 miles away in Quanah.

Investigators credited the AMBER Alert with playing a crucial role in helping to secure Nancy's safe and swift return.

At the White House, Diana had been sitting down on her own when Margarita Chavez approached her, asking why she was alone and whether she was a parent who had lost a child.

Tearfully recounting the interaction in an interview with The U.S. Sun, Diana said: "They were just so kind and I said, 'No I'm not here because of that.' And then they found out who I was.

"[Nancy's family] then came over with the baby and said, ‘without you, we wouldn’t have her.’

"I just got to hold her and love on her. She was so beautiful and I was so grateful she was safe and alive and back with her parents.

"It was such an emotional day, but that one got to me most - seeing her little face just touched my heart."

Seeing all of the children's faces, particularly Nancy's, was a profound experience for Diana, allowing her to realize the real-world impact her idea was having.

In the two-and-a-half decades since she came up with the idea, the AMBER Alert has been credited with saving the lives of 1,127 children in the US alone.

The system is now used in all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and 33 other countries across the world.

When informed of the latest statistics, Diana was moved to tears.

She said: "Right now I have tears of gratitude [...] I knew it could work, and even when a child is rescued today I still feel overwhelmed with gratitude to the people who helped find them - because it wasn't me.

"Somebody was out there paying attention. Somebody who's out there caring, you know, somebody that's out there looking and those are the heroes of this story.

"It restores my faith in humanity," Diana added.

"There is so much negative news out there, that when I hear that people are responding to this and caring about children, it reinforces to me that there is goodness in everyone, in people, and that there are more good people than bad people out there even though they're not getting the press."

INSPIRED BY TRAGEDY

It was the abduction and tragic murder of nine-year-old Amber Hagerman that would spur Diana into action.

She had just returned home from work on January 13, 1996, as the news of Amber's disappearance was breaking on TV.

Earlier that afternoon, the young girl had left her grandmother's home in Arlington, Texas, to go on a short bike ride with her five-year-old brother, Ricky.

But just minutes after setting off, the girl would be snatched off her brand-new pink bicycle by a male abductor in the parking lot of an abandoned Winn-Dixie grocery store.

There was only one witness to the incident: an elderly man who had been tending to plants in his front yard.

He told police the truck had been parked out front of a nearby laundromat prior to the abduction and described the assailant as a white or Hispanic male, in his 20s or 30s, under six feet tall, with dark hair.

Police had little other information to go on, and the suspect and his truck could not be found.

Amber Hagerman, who was abducted and murdered in 1996 Credit: Arlington Police Department

Diana Simone was so moved by the case she came up with an emergency alert system we now call the AMBER alert Credit: Diana Simone

No other leads from the public would be forthcoming.

Four days later, a man walking his dog four miles away from where Amber was last seen found her body next to a creek. An autopsy determined her throat had been cut.

Twenty-seven years later, Amber's killer has still not been found.

Diana, a massage therapist and mom who lived in the neighboring town of Fort Worth, said she was left overcome with feelings of grief, compassion, and outrage over the little girl's death.

She had seen images on the news of Amber opening presents on Christmas Day, smiling as she ecstatically held a Barbie doll up to the camera.

Fueling her anger, she said, was that Amber had been abducted in a densely populated area, in the middle of the day, yet her abductor managed to vanish without a trace.

Surely there was something someone could do to avoid this happening again in the future, she told herself.

"To think that a nine-year-old could be snatched off her bicycle in broad daylight is horrifying. Simply horrifying. And it's not acceptable," Diana told The U.S. Sun.

"You just can't let something like that happen [...] and I don't think I was alone in how deeply affected by it I was.

"People must've seen it happen," she added, "they just didn't know what they were seeing.

"They had no way of knowing what they were seeing, so that very obviously became the biggest problem.

"And I felt compelled to find a solution."

A EUREKA MOMENT

Initially, Diana brainstormed an idea of a voluntary cellphone system, where owners of cellphones could sign up to be alerted instantly to missing child cases.

However, she abandoned the early idea as cell phones were "only just becoming a thing" at the time and very few people had them.

She attempted to workshop ideas with other friends but said she was routinely met with resistance.

"Diana, you've got to let go of this," she says would people would tell her over and over again. "There is nothing you can do about it."

But let go of it, she would not.

I knew it could work, and even when a child is rescued today I still feel overwhelmed with gratitude to the people who helped find them [...] it restores my faith in humanity.

"I was dismayed [...] but there was something in my heart and my mind that would just not let me let go," she said.

"Call it God, call it whatever you want, but I could just not get it out of my head, and then my friend Reverend Tom Stoker found me in tears one day and said, 'what's wrong?'

"When I told him, he responded, 'well, what about the radio?' - and that suggestion just lit the whole thing up."

Re-inspired, Diana called a local radio station, KDMX, with her idea to implement an emergency system that would be set up so that when a 911 call was placed, radio stations would immediately interrupt programming to broadcast the alert.

"We have weather and civil defense alerts – why not alerts for critically missing children?" she asked them.

'SOMETHING TO BE IMITATED'

The idea had been born out of an incident she'd witnessed at a shopping mall while on vacation more than a decade earlier.

As Diana remembers it, a child had become separated from her parents and the child's mother was beside herself, screaming and crying in the middle of the shopping center.

Bystanders told the mom not to worry, to sit down, and have a coffee, and someone would soon bring the girl back to her.

"The mom said, 'what are you talking about? Call the police, call the embassy - call everybody,'" Diana recounted.

"And while they were having this discussion, I watched in the crowd, how one person told the person next to them, who told the person next to them, who went into a store and told the shopkeeper what was going on.

"So, automatically, this wave of information began to flow through the entire community, and everybody knew what was happening in no time.

"The girl was quickly found, and I was so impressed by the sense of community they had.

"There were strangers going up to strangers saying to look out for a little girl in a bright pink shirt - it was amazing.

"And, for some reason, I knew I'd never forget that moment. I knew this was something to be admired, something to be respected - and something to be imitated."

RESTORING THE FAITH

Within two weeks of Amber's body being found, Diana wrote a follow-up letter to the station, asking that if her alert system was put into place, that it could be known as Amber's Plan.

The plan, later renamed the AMBER Alert - or America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response Alert - was put into practice that same year.

Amber Hagerman is pictured on the pink bike she was riding when she was abducted Credit: Arlington Police Department

A digital sign above a busy highway alerts drivers of an Amber Alert Credit: Getty

Diana Simone held a Ted Talk on the Amber Alert in 2017 Credit: TEDxWilmingtonWomen

The first two missing child cases it was used in garnered no leads and the alert was facing the prospect of being axed.

But in 1998, an eight-week-old Arlington infant, Rae-Leigh Bradbury, became the first child rescued as a result of an AMBER Alert.

Bradbury, who had been kidnapped by her babysitter, was found 90 minutes after the alert was sent out.

Diana said she was over the moon to see the system finally working, and knowing that her idea helped to save the life of a child.

Each and every time a child is saved with the help of an AMBER Alert, Diana says she's overcome with feelings of gratitude and relief.

And while insisting she is incredibly proud of the positive impact the system has had on the lives of thousands of families, she said turning her idea into a reality was far from a solo effort.

"Don't ever lose sight of the fact of I had an idea but I had absolutely no resources or way of implementing the idea," she said.

"There were so many people involved so this is a huge team effort, from the people on the radio who supported this idea, to the police and so many others.

"All I did was make a couple of phone calls and write a letter."

Diana said she has never sought fame or credit of any time for the AMBER Alert and stayed anonymous for many years during the system's infantile stages.

But, in the hope of inspiring others to see their ideas through with conviction, no matter how big or small, she decided eventually to come forward to identify herself.

"I think about all the ideas and all the other people who have solutions for so many things, but are afraid to speak up because they don't think they can do it or they don't know how," said Diana.

"That's why I did it. I want everyone to feel empowered that one person can make a difference, and that we all are responsible for making this a better, safer society for everybody.

"One person can make a difference, and I can prove it hundreds of times over."

Donna Norris poses next to a photo of her daughter, Amber Credit: Getty