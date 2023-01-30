Read full article on original website
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Feb. 3-5
Head to lake Geneva for a wintry weekend as they host the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. Take a walk among the ice sculptures, snack on local concessions, enjoy live entertainment and check out daily activities. You can find the full itinerary at Visit Lake Geneva. 2. Anime Milwaukee. ALL...
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
WISN
Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
WISN
Celebration of Life for Pewaukee girl, 5, scheduled for Saturday
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A Pewaukee family is preparing to lay their 5-year-old daughter to rest this weekend. Delaney Krings died last week from brain cancer. A family member posted that her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at Poplar Creek Church in New Berlin. Visitation will be from...
ozaukeepress.com
Stages don’t get any bigger for local dance teams
THE PORT WASHINGTON (right) and Grafton high school dance teams performed at center court of the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, during halftime of a game between the girls’ teams from their schools last week. Photos by Mitch Maersch.
CBS 58
Fickell brings Badgers buzz to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There’s a Badgers buzz that is following Luke Fickell everywhere he goes. Whether it’s the recruiting trail or the big red rally in Milwaukee. “The reception, I've been incredibly happy with. Some would say 'you guys have done some things and created some energy' but our real job is to make sure we can do this come September and October," said Badgers head coach Luke Fickell.
CBS 58
City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you are in the mood for great food in a classy setting, this historic restaurant in Wisconsin should be on your list of places to eat.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Loud 'music' near Carroll University
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:40 a.m. — Loud music was reportedly coming from an apartment in the 400 block of North East Avenue. Police that responded to the scene did not hear any loud music, but the resident said he was watching “The Wizard of Oz” and would turn the volume down.
Wisconsin P.A. Announcer Let Fans Have It At High School Basketball Game
We have all heard stories about how referees are few and far between these days because they are sick and tired of the abuse they get from fans, coaches, and players. If you are a professional referee that is different but at a high school level sometimes it is strictly on a volunteer basis or for very little pay.
ozaukeepress.com
Standing the test of time
Flanked by a development, Kurtz Woods in the Town of Grafton has remained untouched and is the first forest in Ozaukee County to be named to the Old-Growth Forest Network. A CREW FROM the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, (from left) Megan Manning, Josh Schlicht, Kira Dayton and Dave Sedlacek, left Kurtz Woods Friday after an afternoon of cutting buckthorn, an invasive species. Land Trust staff members will lead tours through Kurtz Woods Sunday following a 5 p.m. ceremony marking the property’s induction in the the Old-Growth Forest Network. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Greater Milwaukee Today
City of Pewaukee mayor supports Milwaukee-Madison Amtrak route
CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A new Amtrak passenger route is being discussed. The potential route intended to expand on Amtrak’s Hiawatha Line from Chicago to Milwaukee could include the cities of Madison, Pewaukee and Watertown. In June of 2022, the three cities expressed interest to the Federal Railroad...
Decades of decisions apparent in some of Milwaukee’s most reckless streets
Before we can solve the problem of reckless driving in Milwaukee, it helps to take a hard look at how we got here. That includes talking about how our streets have changed over the decades.
Fox11online.com
Timber Rattlers' 2023 coaching staff announced
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- There will be a few new faces in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' dugout this year. The Timber Rattlers' parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, announced minor league coaching staff assignments Wednesday. Joe Ayrault returns for his second season leading the Rattlers. Ken Joyce is the new hitting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus
MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Pasty; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
Sheboygan Pasty first started two years ago as an idea to boost sales for a Sheboygan bar and grill during the pandemic. Today their traditional "Yooper Pasty" is available at more than 50 grocery stores all over the state. Brian Kramp is in Sheboygan with a look at their handmade pasties that have turned into a full-time business.
