SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: St. Paul VI moves into top 5 of national high school boys basketball rankings (Jan. 30)

The Panthers (20-1) make the jump after winning back-to-back games over Power 25 teams last week

The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference is one of toughest basketball leagues in the country on a yearly basis, and this year is no different.

The league’s top team in 2022-23, St. Paul VI (Virginia) jumped into the top five of the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings after picking up back-to-back wins over fellow ranked WCAC squads in St. John’s (D.C.) and Gonzaga (D.C.).

PVI opened the season at No. 14 in the national rankings and made its climb to the top five with a bevy of quality wins, including three teams currently ranked in the Power 25 and one formerly-ranked team. With its big week in the WCAC, the Panthers (20-1) jumped Columbus (Florida), the only team to beat them this season, for a spot in the top five.

Camden (New Jersey) re-entered the top 10 after taking down former top 10 team Imhotep Charter (Pennsylvania) in a hyped Power 25 matchup featuring two of the nation's top players, DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards, who are both signed to the University of Kentucky.

Dream City Christian (Arizona), Roselle Catholic (N.J.) and Beaumont United (Texas) entered the top 25, while Don Bosco (N.J.), Simeon (Illinois) and Sierra Canyon (California) dropped out of the rankings.

Find the complete breakdown of the 11th update to the SBLive/SI Power 25 below:

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated. Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Zach Shugan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Zach on Twitter @ZachShugan or email him at zshugan@gmail.com .

SBLIVE/SI POWER 25 NATIONAL BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Jan. 30, 2023

1. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (22-0)

Last ranking: 1

Up next: Feb. 2 vs. Gill St. Bernard’s (New Jersey)

Link Academy avoided a loss against Dream City Christian (Arizona) in its first game as the nation’s top-ranked team. The Lions defeated the upset-minded Eagles by three points and took down Bella Vista Prep (Ari.) by six points the next day to go 2-0 at the Duel in the Desert in Glendale. Link Academy will be in New Jersey this week for the Metro Classic, where it will square off with No. 3 Montverde Academy (Fla.) on Friday night in a rematch of last year’s GEICO Nationals championship game , which Montverde won for the second year in a row.

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (23-1)

Last ranking: 2

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. Waxahachie (Tex.)

Duncanville had its closest call yet in district play with a 69-62 win over Lake Ridge. The Panthers beat Cedar Hill 98-70 later in the week and have won their nine district games by an average of 34 points.

3. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (19-2)

Last ranking: 3

Up next: Feb. 2 vs. La Lumiere (Indiana)

The Eagles took home the championship at the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament , going 3-0 against Westminster Academy (Fla.), Owyhee (Idaho) and formerly-ranked St. Rita (Illinois). Montverde has a daunting three-day slate coming up at the Metro Classic (N.J.) against No. 1 Link Academy (Mo.), No. 24 Roselle Catholic (N.J.) and NIBC foe La Lumiere (Ind.).

4. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) (22-1)

Last ranking: 4

Up next: Feb. 4 vs. Hamilton Heights Christian (Tennessee)

The Crew were off last week ahead of their trip to Kentucky this weekend for Grind Session’s Thoroughbred Classic.

5. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (20-1)

Last ranking: 6

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. Bishop McNamara (Maryland)

The Panthers extended their win streak to 13 games, and they did so by defeating a pair of fellow Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Power 25 teams in No. 21 St. John’s and No. 22 Gonzaga . Maryland signee DeShawn Harris-Smith, who was snubbed from the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game last week, led the way for St. Paul VI with a pair of all-around performances.

6. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (19-3)

Last ranking: 5

Up next: Feb. 1 vs. Southwest (Fla.)

Columbus took home the Greater Miami Athletic Conference championship after beating Braddock, Southridge and Palmetto by an average of 37 points. Cameron Boozer, the nation’s top-ranked sophomore and a candidate for national player of the year , surpassed 1,000 career points in the Explorers’ 86-36 win against Braddock.

7. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ari.) (17-4)

Last ranking: 7

Up next: Feb. 4 vs. 1 of 1 Academy (North Carolina)

AZ Compass Prep bounced back from a loss to No. 11 IMG Academy (Fla.) with three emphatic beatdowns of Inglewood College Prep (Calif.), SFBA Trinity Prep (Nevada) and Albuquerque Prep (New Mexico). The Dragons have a Power 25 showdown coming up against No. 16 Combine Academy (North Carolina) this week at the Court XIV Classic in Charlotte, where they’ll also play 1 of 1 Academy (N.C.), a team founded by NBA star LaMelo Ball.

8. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (13-5)

Last ranking: 9

Up next: Feb. 2 vs. No. 11 IMG Academy (Fla.)

Sunrise Christian hosted and defeated On Point Academy (Oklahoma) 78-45 following back-to-back losses to No. 1 Link Academy (Mo.) and No. 3 Montverde Academy (Fla.) two weeks ago. The Buffaloes will be in Florida this week for NIBC play, where they’ll go up against No. 11 IMG Academy in a true road game and formerly-ranked Wasatch Academy (Utah).

9. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (23-3)

Last ranking: 10

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. Roosevelt (Calif.)

Corona Centennial extended its win streak to 13 games by dominating Santiago and Norco in league play and handling a tough Liberty (Nev.) squad 90-64 at the Nike Extravaganza . In addition to a win over No. 10 Camden (N.J.) during their win streak, the Huskies have wins over formerly-ranked teams Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Notre Dame (Calif.) and Modesto Christian (Calif.).

10. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (16-2)

Last ranking: 14

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. PVI (N.J.)

The highlight of Camden’s week — and its season to this point — came in a 60-57 victory against No. 13 Imhotep Charter (Pa.) in Philadelphia. Camden will have the chance to pick up its second win over a ranked opponent when it takes on No. 16 Combine Academy (N.C.) this Friday in Kentucky, the future home of the Panthers’ five-star duo DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw.

11. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (14-4)

Last ranking: 11

Up next: Feb. 2 vs. No. 8 Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

The Ascenders went 2-0 on the week with 30-plus point victories over in-state teams Lakewood St. Pete and Southeast. The competition will ramp up this week as they host NIBC teams Legacy Early College (South Carolina), Wasatch Academy (Utah) and, most notably, No. 8 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) for the second meeting between the Power 25 teams this season. Sunrise won the first matchup in La Porte, Ind., by a score of 77-61, but IMG Academy has reeled off six wins in a row since then, including an upset of No. 7 AZ Compass Prep (Ari.).

12. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) (12-2)

Last ranking: 12

Up next: Feb. 2 vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.)

Long Island Lutheran’s only game last week, a matchup with No. 24 Roselle Catholic (N.J.), was called off after Roselle junior Tarik Watson reportedly suffered a medical emergency in the second quarter . The Crusaders will be competing in the Metro Classic in New Jersey this weekend, taking on Bishop Walsh (Md.) and Rumson (N.J.).

13. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) (16-3)

Last ranking: 8

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. Mastery Charter (Pa.)

Imhotep fell to No. 10 Camden (N.J.) 60-57 in a showdown between two of the region’s top programs at St. Joseph’s University. The Panthers beat John Bartram (Pa.) earlier in the week to pick up their sixth win in a row.

14. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.) (19-0)

Last ranking: 13

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. Deep Run (Va.)

One of three unbeaten teams remaining in the Power 25, John Marshall kept its record unblemished with region wins against Glen Allen, Thomas Jefferson and Lake Taylor. The Justices won the games by 45, 43 and 35 points, respectively.

15. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) (26-1)

Last ranking: 15

Up next: Mission League Tournament

Harvard-Westlake wrapped up its regular season with a 3-0 week against California teams Chaminade, St. Francis and De La Salle, the team that handed No. 17 West Linn (Ore.) its only loss this year. The Wolverines will be the top seed in this week’s Mission League tournament, which includes formerly-ranked teams Notre Dame and Sierra Canyon.

16. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (27-3)

Last ranking: 16

Up next: Feb. 2 vs. Raleigh Christian Academy (N.C.)

Combine Academy beat Franklin Prep (N.C.) 87-47 in its only game of the week. The Goats have three games on their schedule this week, including Power 25 matchups on back-to-back nights in different states (Kentucky and North Carolina) against No. 10 Camden (N.J.) and No. 7 AZ Compass Prep (Ari.).

17. West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) (16-1)

Last ranking: 17

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. Tigard (Ore.)

The Lions won 70-63 over Lake Oswego and 78-38 over Lakeridge to start 2-0 in league play. Jackson Shelstad and company will look to make that 4-0 next week with games against Tigard and Tualatin.

18. West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.) (25-1)

Last ranking: 18

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. Golden Valley (Calif.)

After rolling to a 91-39 win over Hart (Calif.) on Friday night, the Wildcats overpowered Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 78-68 at the Nike Extravaganza Saturday less than 24 hours later. Senior Jaqari Miles led the charge with 23 points, four assists and three steals, and Andrew Meadow (20) and Jazz Gardner (15) combined for 35 points.

19. Perry (Gilbert, Ari.) (22-1)

Last ranking: 20

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. Basha (Ari.)

Perry passed its only test last week with flying colors, beating Hamilton (Ari.) 74-41, and Colorado signee Cody Williams was named to the boys roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game . In addition to a rematch with Hamilton on Friday, the Pumas will take on two of the state’s top teams in Basha and Brophy College Prep — although they’ve already beat both teams once this season.

20. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.) (22-0)

Last ranking: 21

Up next: Feb. 7 vs. Covenant Christian (Ind.)

Ben Davis edged out Carmel (Ind.) 46-45, snapping a five-game losing streak against the Hoosier State powerhouse and continuing its perfect season. The Giants also took down Crispus Attucks, one of the top 10 teams in the state , by a score of 62-39.

21. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) (18-2)

Last ranking: 22

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. Archbishop Carroll (D.C.)

After starting the season 15-0, the Cadets have lost two of their last five outings, including a close loss at No. 6 St. Paul VI (Va.) last week. They closed out the week with a bounceback 75-56 win over The Heights (Md.) ahead of games this week against Bishop O’Connell (Va.), Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) and Blue Ridge (Va.).

22. Gonzaga (Washington D.C.) (18-3)

Last ranking: 19

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. DeMatha (Md.)

Gonzaga opened the season with 16 consecutive wins, but it’s lost three games in the past two weeks. The Eagles suffered back-to-back losses last week in WCAC games against Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and No. 5 St. Paul VI (Va.) .

23. Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ari.) (22-4)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Up next: TBD at Thoroughbred Classic

Dream City Christian (Ari.) moved onto the national radar a couple weeks ago after h anding former No. 1 Prolific Prep (Calif.) its first loss of the season . The Eagles nearly did the same to No. 1 Link Academy (Mo.) last week in its first game as the top-ranked team. Dream City — which also has wins over Accelerated Prep (Colorado), Totino-Grace (Minnesota) and Dynamic Prep (Tex.), in addition to its upset of Prolific Prep — features Memphis commit David Tubek and highly-touted sophomore Alejandro Aviles.

24. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (10-4)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. Peddle (N.J.)

Roselle Catholic is back, thanks largely to a win over former No. 24 Don Bosco (N.J.). The Lions were ranked No. 7 in the preseason Power 25 but fell all the way out following an 0-3 start with zero wins until Dec. 29. Led by five-star duo of Mackenzie Mgbako and Simeon Wilcher, Roselle has won 10 of its last 10 games since its poor start. All four of the Lions’ losses this season have come against Power 25 teams, with three of them coming against teams ranked in the top eight.

25. Beaumont United (Beaumont, Tex.) (25-1)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Up next: Jan. 31 vs. Summer Creek (Tex.)

Beaumont United makes its debut in this year’s national rankings, but this isn’t the first time the Texas powerhouse has been here. The Timberwolves finished the 2021-22 season ranked No. 16 in the Power 25 after winning their second consecutive state title, and Washington signee Wesley Yates has the group on a roll this year. Beaumont has won 24 games in a row, beating times like Jonesboro (Arkansas), Corner Canyon, Sidwell Friends (DC) and more during the run.

DROPPED OUT

Don Bosco (Ramsey, N.J.) (18-2)

Simeon (Chicago, Illinois) (21-2)

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (19-6)

ON THE BUBBLE

Lake Highlands (Dallas, Tex.) (22-3)

Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.) (24-3)

Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.) (14-2)

Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Md.) (24-3)

Kell (Marietta, Ga.) (18-2)

Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) (13-6)

Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) (13-8)

Red Rock Academy (Las Vegas, Nev.) (16-0)