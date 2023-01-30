Read full article on original website
honolulumagazine.com
January 2023: Our Top 3 Most-Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
No. 3: Comfort Food for the Soul: My Top 6 Restaurant Picks on O‘ahu Right Now. Originally published May 26, 2021; republished Jan. 2, 2023. ‘My Top 6 Restaurant Picks’ was Maria Burke’s first article for Frolic. Maria came to us after years as a financial adviser, a student of Spanish and mostly, a gazillion roles in the food and beverage industry. She brought that perspective to her job as our digital dining editor, deepening our coverage while never losing her infectious love of food and food adventures. If you saw her in our social media, if you met her at a random eatery or cocktail bar, you got a glimpse of that effervescence. Maria has moved on to a new full-time job this year, but she still drops off homemade soup to our doors. You’ll see her name and face again here, just not full-time, because as this post shows, Maria’s big heart resonated with readers, and she has a permanent place in ours.
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques
Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
LIST: Most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of most romantic restaurants on Oahu.
Food 2Go — Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering
Today, it’s all about the big football game coming up between the Eagles and the Chiefs! If you’re hosting a party or you’re going to one, and you need help in the kitchen, Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering has you covered! The eatery in Waipahu is offering special platters for the big game. Tanioka’s will also […]
KITV.com
East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention. People involved in international relations at the East-West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
hawaiimomblog.com
Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice opens its first location on Oahu!
Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice, which is mostly known for being one of must-stops on Maui for their ultra fine, homemade syrups, has finally hit Oahu's shores. They recently celebrated the grand opening of their first location on Oahu, and I visited them that weekend to see why so many people recommend Ululani's when visiting Maui.
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU Magazine BrunchFest 2023 Presented by American Savings Bank
HONOLULU Magazine’s gathering the top breakfast and brunch restaurants for BrunchFest presented by American Savings Bank. Join us for a morning of delicious sweet and savory bites, bottomless bloody marys and mimosas, entertainment and more. Embrace the relaxed Sunday Funday vibe by the beach at the Outrigger Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort.
Shops to check out for National Dark Chocolate Day
Yelp came out with their list of top chocolatiers and shops in and around Honolulu to check out.
Hawaiian Airlines Is Currently Offering Flights for As Low As $99
Better hop on this sale before it sells out!
honolulumagazine.com
Amazing Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas From Local Businesses and Designers
Can you believe it’s February?! There’s only eleven more days to Valentine’s Day; we’re still recovering from Christmas–gift wise. If you’re in the same love boat as us, this list will save you, and your relationship. We reached out to our talented friends and creatives in the local community. They dished on what they would give to the lovely gals and guys in their lives. We’re fully crushing on all their picks. Plus, scroll to the bottom, there’s a cool lineup of activities for couples, singles and girl gangs to do.
KHON2
Rick’s Jerk Now Open at Ala Moana
Rick’s Jerk has officially opened in Ala Moana. The beloved food truck that’s been serving up Jamaican food for years, is now in its first brick and mortar. Mikey went to the new restaurant to learn all of the details. Website: www.ricksjerkfood.com. Instagram: @ricksjerk.
High mainland egg prices place demand on Hawaii farms
According to Business Insider, Hawaii has the highest cost of eggs in the nation by a wide margin at $9.73 per dozen.
Residential fire extinguished in Mililani
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire incident that happened in a six-unit residential building on Kaloapau Street. Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene on Thursday night, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the front and back of the two-story building. While firefighters began an aggressive interior fire […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heads up, Oahu drivers: 1,700 city parking meters now accepting payments via app
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Oahu drivers: Roughly 1,700 parking meters can now accept payments through a new mobile app in an effort to modernize, the city announced Wednesday. These meters are mainly in Honolulu, from Chinatown to Waikiki, and they’ll have special stickers on them, the city said.
LIST: Best croissant shops in Honolulu to check out
Yelp ranks the best spots to grab a croissant within a region and came out with their list of best spots for Honolulu.
BEAT OF HAWAII
$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop
Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
honolulumagazine.com
Vote Now: Best of HONOLULU Family 2023
Your opinion matters. Now through Feb. 28, support our keiki-friendly businesses by voting for your favorites. Our annual Best of HONOLULU Family celebrates the best keiki-friendly businesses—everything from local sake to seafood boil, bank to barbershop—our island has to offer, chosen by our editors and our savvy readers. Show some love and support for your favorites by voting for the best places to eat, shop, celebrate and more in our 2023 Best of HONOLULU Family. Place your votes and you could win Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawai‘i passes for 10 guests!
