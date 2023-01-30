ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Preview: vs Lindenwood

It is once again time for Marquette men’s lacrosse. The Golden Eagles start off the 11th season of lacrosse in Milwaukee on Saturday, and what better day to do it than on National Marquette Day??!? Marquette will be looking to improve on last year’s 4-11 record that included a 2-3 mark in Big East play. That was good enough to get Marquette into the four team Big East tournament, but that led to a 15-5 loss to Georgetown to end the 2022 campaign.
#14 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: vs Butler

#14 Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 10-2 Big East) vs Butler Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9 Big East) Game Projection: Marquette has a 92% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 81-66. So Far This Season: Yep, that’s right, “So Far This Season” because we have reached the 13th game of the...
Light The Tape On Fire: #19 Villanova 73, Marquette 54

It was a nice little basketball game for approximately 11 minutes. Marquette women’s basketball went into the second quarter of Wednesday night’s visit to Pennsylvania tied with #19 Villanova at 13 points each. On MU’s first possession of the second period, Kennedi Myles scored to put the Golden Eagles out in front, 15-13. That was with 9:24 left in the quarter.
Big East Game Thread: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles vs Butler Bulldogs

THE VITALS: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 10-2 Big East) vs Butler Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9 Big East) THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. THE MODE OF DRESS: Marquette is handing out domino rally towels at the game, but the stripe out really only works if you wear a shirt that matches the official color for your section. With that in mind.....
Nails: #14 Marquette 73, Villanova 64

Wooooooboy, that was a Big East basketball game. Your final from Milwaukee: #14 Marquette 73, Villanova 64. The Golden Eagles are now 18-5 overall after the events of the first day of February, and thanks to said events, their 10-2 record in Big East play has them tied with only Xavier atop the conference standings.
