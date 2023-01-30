Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. “We have a small primary care...
virginiapublicradio.org
New report: Many Virginians are moving to other states and rural communities
The University of Virginia is out with another analysis of the state’s population – nearly 8.7 million people. As Sandy Hausman reports, many of them are leaving expensive, congested areas like northern Virginia and Hampton Roads for other states or for rural communities.
wvtf.org
Surprising trends in Virginia's population
The latest review of population trends in the Commonwealth offers several surprises. First, says demographer Hamilton Lombard, people are fleeing Northern Virginia. “The rise in housing prices – Northern Virginia has the most expensive housing on the east coast – is almost certainly a factor in helping push more people out. Since 2020 from Manassas to Potomac, that section of Northern Virginia has lost population.”
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
Some families caring for children at home are facing a new challenge
More than 2,000 Virginia children rely on pediatric medical equipment to survive while receiving medical care from home.
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
NBC 29 News
House Bill 2039 could place cap on commissary prices in Virginia jails
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Commissary costs are high in jails across the Commonwealth, but a bill in the General Assembly would put a cap on the prices if passed. “It’s certainly a concern not just for me, but all the jails in in Virginia,” Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer said.
Augusta Free Press
Report: Virginian’s out-of-pocket costs for health insurance continue surge
A new report on health care costs and spending data in the Commonwealth shows that while Virginians spend less on health care than the national average, their out-of-pocket costs for health insurance premiums and deductibles continue to surge year-after-year. The Altarum Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and consulting organization, examined...
q101online.com
Nursing requirements relaxed
The Virginia Board of Nursing is relaxing some key requirements for entry-level nurses. The board announced this week it will begin allowing nurse aides to train in a “clinical setting” outside of a nursing home facility. It also plans to slash in half the amount of geriatric care experience required of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses – that requirement falls from two years to a single year of experience.
WSLS
VDOE moves forward with controversial history, social science standards of learning
A controversial lesson plan could be coming to Virginia classrooms. On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Education moved forward a new History and Social Science Standards of Learning. The revision of SOL is required to take place every seven years. During the meeting, many teachers and parents spoke out against...
NRVNews
Governor Removes Regulatory Burdens for Nurse Aides
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that the Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training, and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides...
Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 1734 – Implicit bias training for practitioners working with pregnant persons This legislation from Del. Chris […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health sees decrease in flu vaccine interest, while Blue Ridge Health District sees increase
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s prime time for flu season and experts say it’s not too late to get the flu shot. The Virginia Department of Health says there have been almost 25,000 reported flu cases in Virginia during the 2022-2023 flu season. Despite this, UVA Health says it’s seen the demand for the flu vaccine decrease over the past few years.
Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children
Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
Top Republican gives up on bill to legalize electronic ‘skill games’ in Virginia
A top Republican lawmaker doubts his bill to legalize so-called skill machines in Virginia will move forward this year, saying the prolonged legal fight over the issue has left some hesitant about the proposal.
Federal prosecutors crack down on weed delivery service in Virginia and D.C.
As Virginia once again stalls legalization of marijuana, a D.C. man is facing up to twenty years in prison for operating a marijuana delivery service in which he concealed black market proceeds.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Virginia Business
13th annual Best Places to Work
2023 winners of small, midsize and large categories. This is the 13th year that Virginia Business has compiled the Best Places to Work in Virginia list in collaboration with Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. More than 200 companies applied for inclusion in the 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia cohort....
Brookings Institution
Virginia’s big bet on tech talent is working. Other regions are watching closely and taking notes.
There is ample evidence that talent considerations have come to dominate the selection criteria of companies when deciding where to place job-creating business investments. For instance, “availability of skilled labor” has climbed to first on the list of factors companies care about most when making their site-selection decisions. This growing emphasis on talent has led to a much-needed reconsideration of local economic development strategy, which has traditionally focused on the provision of tax incentive packages that largely benefit a small set of firms. Research has found that these narrow tax incentives are largely ineffective at spurring local employment growth in part because they do little to attract new firms to the area. This stands in stark contrast to incentives that are directed at local skill development, which have been found to lead to far higher returns for communities. The good news is that policymakers have taken notice of these facts, leading to a shift toward economic development strategies that focus on investments in talent.
