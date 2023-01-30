Read full article on original website
Westbound crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Both directions of I-70 have been closed most of the day in the Glenwood Canyon area. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are reporting another crash on I-70 in Rifle. CDOT officials have closed I-70 between exit 97: Slit and Exit 94: Garfield County Regional Airport. Motorists are to expect […]
KKTV
Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
$7.5 million park-and-ride project gets matching federal, local funds
The number of paved parking spots at the Brush Creek park-and-ride lot will double to approximately 400 this summer with the projected completion of a $7.5 million project being supported by federal and local money. Preliminary site work starts in April and comes after a yearlong delay to break ground,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Water concerns, favoritism, traffic deaths, canyon speed limits
Just thinking of local news about the Colorado River and the start of dry up:. 1. The Colorado River District has $125 million (federal funds) to pay ranchers and farmers to dry up land to put as much as 833,000 acre-feet in the Colorado River. 2. This is a short-term...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Not everyone aboard with plans for Redstone-McClure trail
As Pitkin County Open Space and Trails moves closer to approval for the development of a seven-mile trail from Redstone to McClure Pass, some Crystal Valley residents are crying foul over wildlife impacts and potential for further development. On Friday, the White River National Forest issued a final environmental assessment...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield Clean Energy aims to have county’s electricity supply 100% carbon free by 2030
Five major goals to be reached by 2030 are currently in Garfield Clean Energy’s crosshairs:. Reduce energy consumption in the built environment by 12%;. Make Garfield County’s electricity supply 100% carbon free;. Increase the share of zero-emissions electric vehicles to 15% of registered vehicles in Garfield County, while...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Soak away your worries with a relaxing getaway at Iron Mountain Hot Springs
The best way to unwind in Glenwood Springs as an adult is to get a nice warm mineral soak with a cocktail in hand after a cold day of skiing or even just working. And all of that, free from crowds with nothing but the Colorado River and the mountain views surrounding you.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Black-owned Glenwood Springs business creates a community so strong, the governor noticed
Gov. Jared Polis visited Glenwood Springs’ Bluebird Cafe this morning to celebrate a locally Black-owned business. Justin Bishop has owned the Bluebird Cafe in Glenwood Springs for less than a year but he has already made himself at home in the community. “I wanted to have a sense of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A&E roundup: weekend includes 80s-themed prom, Sunlight Ski Spree, Carbondale First Friday
Who doesn’t love a good excuse to dress up — especially if they can do it in a 1980s theme?. “We thought it would be a fun theme,” said Angie Anderson, president and CEO for the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. “We’re also excited to see what people will come up with for their 80s prom outfits.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, CPW says
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone who can’t attend the meeting in-person but are interested in making a public comment can fill out a form online, at engagecpw.org. The deadline for filling out and submitting this public comment document is Feb. 22.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Grand Valley High School freshman proposes town flag designs for Parachute
No city in Garfield County has an official town flag. Grand Valley High School freshman Aidan Alstatt hopes to change that. On Jan. 19, Alstatt, 15, presented several flag designs for Parachute Town Council to consider for official adoption. Alstatt designed each concept himself using a computer program called Pixlr.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CMC Spring Valley and Glenwood Springs campus leader Heather Exby to retire
After eight years serving the students, faculty and staff at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus and Glenwood Center, Vice President and Dean Heather Exby is retiring from CMC at the end of the spring semester, the college announced Thursday. “The Spring Valley campus has undergone a major physical transformation,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Meet Akaljeet Khalsa, a Carbondale-based death doula
Akaljeet Khalsa, a Carbondale based end-of-life doula, knows first hand the painful experience of watching a loved one dying. In 2019, her mother was diagnosed with stage three cancer, catalyzing the overwhelming emotions humans struggle to navigate when someone we love is near the end of their life. Khalsa realized...
Man shot dead by Eagle County deputies
An Eagle County Sheriff's Office deputy fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in Edwards Tuesday, according to a news release. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Eagle County Sheriff deputies responded to a call involving a domestic disturbance in Edwards between an armed mam and a woman, according to the release. Deputies...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident
Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
okcheartandsoul.com
Kevin Costner puts his 160-acre Aspen estate ‘The Dunbar Ranch’ up for rent for $36,000 a NIGHT
Actor Kevin Costner is renting out his 160-acre Aspen estate in Colorado for a whopping $36,000 per night. The property, known as the Dunbar Ranch, named in honor of his Dances With Wolves character, Lieutenant John Dunbar, and is described as ‘the ultimate luxury retreat’ and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle High School football’s Kade Street inks with Colorado Mesa University
Kade Street is six feet, six inches tall. He’s north of 210 pounds. Colorado Mesa University’s football program should be so lucky. On Wednesday, Rifle High School’s formidable offensive and defensive lineman signed to play collegiately for the Mavericks. “It’s great,” Street, surrounded by friends, family, coaches...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Gordon Frank Cornelius III
Gordon Frank Cornelius III passed away unexpectedly on Jan 14th in his home. Gordon was born in Bay City Michigan on March 30th 1979, growing up in Colorado Springs he moved to Glenwood Springs in the early 1990’s. He was an excellent waiter and worked at many of the wonderful downtown restaurants. Gordon’s passions included snowboarding, frisbee golf and late night pool games. He will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at Native Son in Glenwood Springs on Feb 5th at 6:30, friends and family are welcome to join. In lieu of flowers the family has set up a memorial fund for Gordon at Alpine Bank. Proceeds will help family with memorial costs.
