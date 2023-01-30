ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

KREX

Westbound crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Both directions of I-70 have been closed most of the day in the Glenwood Canyon area. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are reporting another crash on I-70 in Rifle. CDOT officials have closed I-70 between exit 97: Slit and Exit 94: Garfield County Regional Airport. Motorists are to expect […]
RIFLE, CO
KKTV

Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

$7.5 million park-and-ride project gets matching federal, local funds

The number of paved parking spots at the Brush Creek park-and-ride lot will double to approximately 400 this summer with the projected completion of a $7.5 million project being supported by federal and local money. Preliminary site work starts in April and comes after a yearlong delay to break ground,...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Not everyone aboard with plans for Redstone-McClure trail

As Pitkin County Open Space and Trails moves closer to approval for the development of a seven-mile trail from Redstone to McClure Pass, some Crystal Valley residents are crying foul over wildlife impacts and potential for further development. On Friday, the White River National Forest issued a final environmental assessment...
REDSTONE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, CPW says

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone who can’t attend the meeting in-person but are interested in making a public comment can fill out a form online, at engagecpw.org. The deadline for filling out and submitting this public comment document is Feb. 22.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Grand Valley High School freshman proposes town flag designs for Parachute

No city in Garfield County has an official town flag. Grand Valley High School freshman Aidan Alstatt hopes to change that. On Jan. 19, Alstatt, 15, presented several flag designs for Parachute Town Council to consider for official adoption. Alstatt designed each concept himself using a computer program called Pixlr.
PARACHUTE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

CMC Spring Valley and Glenwood Springs campus leader Heather Exby to retire

After eight years serving the students, faculty and staff at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus and Glenwood Center, Vice President and Dean Heather Exby is retiring from CMC at the end of the spring semester, the college announced Thursday. “The Spring Valley campus has undergone a major physical transformation,...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Meet Akaljeet Khalsa, a Carbondale-based death doula

Akaljeet Khalsa, a Carbondale based end-of-life doula, knows first hand the painful experience of watching a loved one dying. In 2019, her mother was diagnosed with stage three cancer, catalyzing the overwhelming emotions humans struggle to navigate when someone we love is near the end of their life. Khalsa realized...
CARBONDALE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man shot dead by Eagle County deputies

An Eagle County Sheriff's Office deputy fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in Edwards Tuesday, according to a news release. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Eagle County Sheriff deputies responded to a call involving a domestic disturbance in Edwards between an armed mam and a woman, according to the release. Deputies...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle High School football’s Kade Street inks with Colorado Mesa University

Kade Street is six feet, six inches tall. He’s north of 210 pounds. Colorado Mesa University’s football program should be so lucky. On Wednesday, Rifle High School’s formidable offensive and defensive lineman signed to play collegiately for the Mavericks. “It’s great,” Street, surrounded by friends, family, coaches...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Gordon Frank Cornelius III

Gordon Frank Cornelius III passed away unexpectedly on Jan 14th in his home. Gordon was born in Bay City Michigan on March 30th 1979, growing up in Colorado Springs he moved to Glenwood Springs in the early 1990’s. He was an excellent waiter and worked at many of the wonderful downtown restaurants. Gordon’s passions included snowboarding, frisbee golf and late night pool games. He will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at Native Son in Glenwood Springs on Feb 5th at 6:30, friends and family are welcome to join. In lieu of flowers the family has set up a memorial fund for Gordon at Alpine Bank. Proceeds will help family with memorial costs.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

