Miami Hurricanes spring practice dates announced

(Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Hurricanes spring football schedule is out. And the 15 practices will kick off on Saturday, March 4 with not just a practice but also a major recruit visit day.

Practice will resume on Tuesday March 7, then Thursday, March 9. And keep that pattern of Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday practices with the lone break coinciding with the University’s spring break the week of March 12. And the Spring Game won’t be the traditional Saturday afternoon affair.

It will be on Friday night, April 14, at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale.

2023 MIAMI HURRICANES SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 4

Tuesday, March 7

Thursday, March 9

Tuesday, March 21

Thursday, March 23

Saturday, March 25

Tuesday, March 28

Thursday, March 30

Saturday, April 1

Tuesday, April 4

Thursday, April 6

Saturday, April 8

Tuesday, April 11

Thursday, April 13

Friday, April 14 (SPRING GAME)

CaneSport will provide full coverage of all practices, and will also be providing in-depth analysis leading up to the spring.

This will be Mario Cristobal’s second spring practice as Miami head coach. And while he has plenty of returning talent spearheaded by QB Tyler Van Dyke, RB Henry Parrish, DE Akheem Mesidor, DT Leonard Taylor, LB Wesley Bissainthe and safeties James Williams and Kam Kinchens, there’s also been a lot of portal movement with the team adding Alabama OL Javion Cohen, UCF OL Matt Lee, Oregon TE Cam McCormick, Purdue DT Branson Deen, Georgia State DT Thomas Gore, Washington State LB Francisco Mauigoa, UCF CB Davonte Brown and Iowa CB Terry Roberts.

This spring will be the first chance to see them in action and how they might fit in/help Miami reach the ACC title game in 2023.

There also will be a host of true freshmen early enrollees that will compete this spring: DL Collins Acheampong, DL Rueben Bain, LB Malik Bryant, TE Jackson Carver, WR Nathaniel Joseph, P Dylan Joyce, OL Samson Okunlola, DB Kaleb Spencer, OL Antonio Tripp, WR Robby Washington, LB Bobby Washington, DE Jayden Wayne and QB Emory Williams.

Also stay tuned this evening for the release of Miami’s 2023 schedule, which should happen at 8 p.m.