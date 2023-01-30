Read full article on original website
1310kfka.com
February 3 – Colton Steinke and Jayce King
Highland senior Colton Steinke and Fort Collins junior Jayce King join Clark and Bruce.
1310kfka.com
Bears unable to claw back against Grizzlies, drop 69-67 decision on the road
MISSOULA, Mont. – Battling down to the very last second, the Northern Colorado men’s basketball team was unable to overcome a stingy Montana team on Thursday night, as the Bears fell just short, 69-67, to the Grizzlies. UNC cut Montana’s lead to just one-point multiple times during the second half, but could not find the final basket to take the lead over Montana. With a three-point lead, Montana relinquished a layup to the Bears to get the ball back with 12 seconds to play. However, the final 12 seconds of the contest would not go by quickly, as the two teams did not want to give each other an inch. On Montana’s first inbound attempt, the Bear’s almost stripped the ball away, but had stepped out of bounds in doing so. On the second attempt, … Read more at UNC Bears.com.
1310kfka.com
Loveland Bed Bath & Beyond slated to close
Loveland residents can say goodbye to their bed Beth and Beyond. The home goods retailer added that store on Fall River Drive as well as stores in Thornton and Pueblo to its list of stores facing bankruptcy and ultimate closure, according the Coloradoan. The Fort Collins store isn’t slated for closure at this time. The Bed Bath and Beyond in Greeley closed in 2020. Read at more https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
1310kfka.com
Budweiser Events Center in Loveland to get new name, new look
The Budweiser Events Center in Loveland is getting a new name and a whole new look. Naming rights to the county-owned facility on the Ranch Events Complex grounds will go to the Blue Federal Credit Union, according to the Coloradoan.. The bank will change the name to the Blue Arena this fall. This summer, the facility will undergo a nearly $5 million renovation that includes new seating, suite upgrades, and road improvements. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
1310kfka.com
Greeley police investigate use of force in arrest
Greeley police are investigating whether the use of force in the recent arrest of a suspect wanted for eluding was necessary. A video of an arrest that surfaced on YouTube shows officers punching George Trevino in the head and striking his knee as he resisted arrest. This all happened on January 23rd on the 2400 block of 17th Avenue when police spotted Trevino, who was wanted by Evans police for felony eluding and obstruction. The Greeley Tribune reports body-camera footage shows Greeley officers had used a stun gun on Trevino, who managed to disarm officers; they then began punching him as they ordered him to drop the weapon. Trevino now faces additional charges of disarming a police officer and resisting arrest. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
1310kfka.com
Log Lane Village police officer pleads guilty in felony case, resigns
A tiny village in northeastern Colorado had just two police officers. Now, Log Lane Village may be just down to one. Officer Dawn Flisazar pleaded guilty to two felony counts of theft and forgery. The officer admitted to stealing $30,000 in vehicle inspection fees while she was an officer in the town of Morrison in Arapahoe County, Denver News 9 reported. She submitted her resignation letter to Log Lane Village Police Thursday. Fliszar faces up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine at sentencing in April. For more on this story, visit https://www.9news.com/
1310kfka.com
Work begins on Firestone-Longmont transportation hub
Construction is underway for a transportation hub at I-25 and Colorado 119 east of Longmont. The project aims to improve bus service and promote regional transit as a viable option along the I-25 corridor. The Firststone-Longmont mobility hub will include two new pedestrian pick-ups and drop-offs, sidewalks, bus shelters with real-time departure and arrival schedules, and bike racks. CDOT hopes to complete the project by August of next year.
1310kfka.com
Greeley woman pleads guilty to drug charges after husband’s overdose
A Greeley woman, who pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession with intent to deliver will be sentenced in April. Amy Conradson was arrested in March of last year on charges of selling drugs after her husband died from an overdose at their home on the 1500 block of 12th Avenue. Agents with the Weld County Drug Task Force said a search of that home turned up 150 counterfeit pills that were actually fentanyl pills, heroin, and a loaded gun. Read more by visiting https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
