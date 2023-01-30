MISSOULA, Mont. – Battling down to the very last second, the Northern Colorado men’s basketball team was unable to overcome a stingy Montana team on Thursday night, as the Bears fell just short, 69-67, to the Grizzlies. UNC cut Montana’s lead to just one-point multiple times during the second half, but could not find the final basket to take the lead over Montana. With a three-point lead, Montana relinquished a layup to the Bears to get the ball back with 12 seconds to play. However, the final 12 seconds of the contest would not go by quickly, as the two teams did not want to give each other an inch. On Montana’s first inbound attempt, the Bear’s almost stripped the ball away, but had stepped out of bounds in doing so. On the second attempt, … Read more at UNC Bears.com.

GREELEY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO