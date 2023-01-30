ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson City, PA

Dickson City print shop chosen as one of Eagles’ official printers

By Sydney Kostus
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lucky print shop in the state is tasked with making tens of thousands of Super Bowl shirts as the Eagles’ official printer.

Hot off the press, the Eagles are just two weeks away from taking on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The news of their victory is music to the ears of fans in our region but also for the screen printing shop Talk Shirty to Me which was selected as the team’s official printer.

“I feel like you put in the hard work just like the Eagles, you end up, you know, with success so we’re all excited about it,” said Scott Durkin, who’s in charge of quality control at Talk Shirty to Me.

If the Eagles win the Super Bowl the shop will be tasked with making tens of thousands of championship shirts in a matter of 12 hours after the game. But until then, they’re busy preparing their equipment and team.

“I mean when you’re dealing with 40,000 plus shirts like you can never have enough ink so just making sure that all of that is taken care of,” explained the print shop’s lead artist, Ali Ford.

Owner Ron Augelli tells Eyewitness News he opened the business 15 years ago first starting in his basement and this is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“Here we are printing for the Eagles when they win the Super Bowl so we have great opportunities ahead and we’re going to keep breaking that glass ceiling no matter what people in the area say so we’re just going to keep reaching for the stars as they say,” said Augelli.

The top-secret design is under a cover and we were not allowed to see it, but the owner did give a little hint.

“It definitely has the Eagles logo on it, you know, so that’s about all I can say because there’s about only a dozen of us in the United States that got to see the artwork for this job,” said Augelli.

Fans are fanatical about Philadelphia Eagles

As the countdown begins for the Super Bowl, support for the birds is a common theme.

The owner says he’s overwhelmed by the support of the community. He also wants to remind the public if the Eagles win the Super Bowl the shirts will only be sold through the NFL Shop .

