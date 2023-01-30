BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abundant sunshine FINALLY returned Friday, but it was FRIGID! Things will be warming up considerably this weekend, though. A nice warmup gets underway Saturday and continues through early next week! Readings Saturday bounce back all the way to near 50 before we jump to near 60 Sunday. We’ll have some passing clouds from time to time both weekend days, but it will be dry. Our next chances for rain show up Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through late next week.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO