Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Weekend Warming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abundant sunshine FINALLY returned Friday, but it was FRIGID! Things will be warming up considerably this weekend, though. A nice warmup gets underway Saturday and continues through early next week! Readings Saturday bounce back all the way to near 50 before we jump to near 60 Sunday. We’ll have some passing clouds from time to time both weekend days, but it will be dry. Our next chances for rain show up Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through late next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren County EMA to test COWS sirens

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Emergency Management will be testing COWS sirens this week. The test will be on Friday, Feb. 3 and will start at noon and last for three minutes. Warren County EMA is reminding the public this will only be a test.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Drive-thru coffee brand, 7 Brew, donates $2,000 to Stuff the Bus Foundation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee concept, dropped their building on-site and donated $2,000 to the Stuff the Bus Foundation. “With each new 7 Brew location, our goal is to make people’s days through great drinks and a great atmosphere, and we are thrilled to bring this energy to Bowling Green,” said Ralph Cole, owner of 7 Brew Bowling Green said in a press release. “Being involved in the communities we’re a part of is something that’s important to our brand, and we are proud to support the impact that Stuff the Bus is making in Southern Kentucky.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Much quieter weather on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! This morning will feature temperatures in the lower 30s, with cloudy skies sticking around for much of the morning and afternoon. Sunshine returns just in time for the end of the work week, but it’ll remain cold with highs only in the 30s. Expect a BIG warmup through the weekend. Highs easily climb into the 50s by Sunday, even getting back into the low 60s Monday! We’re back to BREEZY conditions by then. We stand a chance for showers Tuesday and again Wednesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Some slick spots still possible this AM!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some slick spots are still possible over secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, and even sidewalks this morning!. Wednesday looks dry and cold before another weathermaker moves in early Thursday. This could bring us one more round of wintry precip for those close to the KY border, although it will be short-lived. Otherwise, chilly temperatures continue into Thursday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A COLD start to February!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The new month if off to a cold start! Another in a series of wintry systems grazes our region late tonight with a brief, light wintry mix. The chill lingers Thursday with even colder readings Friday. The latest in a series of wintry weathermakers clips...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Frigid Friday, then BIG warming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Groundhog Day was cloudy and cold. Friday will LOOK nicer, but it will FEEL colder with some frigid wind chills!. A cold front swings through late tonight, sending down a taste of arctic air for Friday! Highs will struggle to make it above freezing Friday afternoon, despite a lot of sunshine. Friday night will be quite cold with mainly clear skies.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Planning organization to hold public meeting on Smallhouse Road study

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green and Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting a study on Smallhouse Road from Campbell Lane to Three Springs Road. The study is considering safety, capacity, access, and bicycle and pedestrian needs to determine future short-term and longterm solutions. A public information...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Courtside 2-3-23: The Sequels

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are in the countdown to the end of the regular season of the 2022-23 High School Basketball season. Tonight we had a bunch of district rematches that may have been better than the first encounters. Girls Scores. Final. Bowling Green 65. Warren Central 20.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KSP investigating shooting death in Grayson County

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in the Short Creek community in Grayson County. Preliminary investigations indicate a dispute happened between neighbors in the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing over a dog on Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Police said that Michael Baker,...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

T.J. Samson women’s conference registration now open

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference. Presented in partnership with the Glasgow BPW, this year’s conference will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cave City Convention Center. The keynote speaker will...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

City of Bowling Green proposes increased occupational tax

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has proposed an occupational tax increase of 0.15 percent with the goal of building a stronger foundation for the future of the city. The occupational tax makes up roughly 70 percent of the city’s revenue and currently sits at 1.85...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Allen County and Scottsville Police welcome two new K-9 officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsville Police Department will each welcome a new K-9 officer to their departments. The two new dogs, named Sully and Nova, are currently enrolled in a 10-week training course through OnPoint K9 Academy. Both dogs are Belgian Malinois, a working breed originally bred to be herding dogs that have created a name for themselves as the preferred breed for military and law enforcement.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU Athletics launches fan committee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced Wednesday the creation and launch of its first-ever WKU Fan Committee. The athletic department is now accepting applications from Hilltopper and Lady Topper fans to be apart of the inaugural committee that will help shape the fan experience within WKU Athletics. “We...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School

RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...

