Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Obituary: Myrth Stull
Myrth Stull, 85, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Myrth Nadine Stull was born in Beloit, Kansas, on September 29, 1937, the daughter of Earl and Loretta (Sheeley) Wicks. She was raised in Kansas. Myrth married George Stull on January 17, 1955. Four children were born into this union: Teresa, Gregory, Michael, and Richard. Myrth and George lived in several states in the Midwest before moving back to Unionville in 1986 and living in the Omaha area of Putnam County. Myrth was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, sewing, doing puzzles, and reading books. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Barbara Jane Simpson
Barbara Jane Simpson, age 84, the daughter of Milford and Elsie (Hayes) Kinney, was born July 19, 1938, in Minburn, Iowa. She died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Pearl’s II Eden for Elders Care Center in Princeton, Missouri. Jane, as she was known, grew up and attended school...
kttn.com
Obituary: Mary Margaret (Huey) Wilcox
Mary Margaret “Margie” Wilcox, a 92-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, at her residence in Trenton. She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the Children’s Advocacy Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Kurt Alan Reith
Kurt Alan Reith, age 77, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his residence. Kurt was born the son of Alvin P. and Dorothy (Hook) Reith on April 6, 1945, in Chanute, Kansas. He was a 1963 graduate of Penney High School, Hamilton, Missouri. He then attended medical technologist school in St. Louis, Missouri. Kurt was united in marriage to Phyllis McKenzie on November 6, 1964, in Brookfield, Missouri. She survives of the home. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1969 during Vietnam. He then served 20 years in the United States Navy Reserves. Kurt worked in the medical field for 20 years. He then worked for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff for 20 years. Kurt was a member of the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and the Chillicothe Car Club. Kurt had a passion for cars and golfing.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Elmo Dean Britton
Elmo Dean Britton, 91, of Purdin, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital. Elmo was born in Browning, Missouri on August 10, 1931, to Wayne Noel and Effie L. (Dickison) Britton. On August 21, 1950, he married Georgianna (Havens) Britton, she preceded him in death in 2019. He was also preceded by: His parents; a son, Terry Britton; a daughter, Mary Beth Britton; a granddaughter, Brittany Heerlein; three siblings, Donald Britton, Nelson Britton, and Vivian Woodside and a brother-in-law, Harvey Havens.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Teresa Lynn McCoy
Teresa Lynn McCoy, age 66, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Boone County Hospital in Columbia, Missouri surrounded by her family. Teresa was born on February 25, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Martha (McCoy) Brown. Teresa was a 1974 graduate of Dublin High School in Dublin, Ohio where she grew up. Her most rewarding place of employment was with Heartland Ministries from 2006-2013 where she lived and served. Teresa was known for her amazing work ethic, her contagious laugh, and how she touched so many lives. She loved to go to church and participate in all of the ministry activities. Teresa had a glow about her; the glow of Jesus flowing through her which was evident in her passion to help others find their way.
kttn.com
Crow hunt to benefit Village of Pollock set for February 11th
A crow hunt benefit will be held to raise funds for the Village of Pollock cleanup and sesquicentennial. Registration will be at the Pollock Area Community Center on February 10th from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. The entry fee is $150 for three team members. The crow hunt will be...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Marvin Dale Scott
Marvin Dale Scott, 93, of Ridgeway, MO passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at a Bethany, MO nursing home. He was born May 1, 1929, in Ridgeway, Missouri the son of Dean and Edith (Downey) Scott. In 1949, Marvin married Clara “Rosie” Polley. To this union, three children were born....
Tammy Cullen Obituary
Mrs. Tammy S. Cullen, age 61, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA. Tammy is the beloved wife of Mike Cullen of Atlantic, the mother of Chris (Nicole) Cullen, Kylie (Chris) Schmitz; and many more relatives and friends. A...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 6, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 6-12. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
kttn.com
Dorris Rider Art Gallery featuring “Photography by Tim Reynolds”
A collection of photography by a former Trenton resident continues the 2022-2023 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Photography by Tim Reynolds” is now open and runs through Saturday, May 20. Reynolds grew up in Trenton and graduated in...
kmaland.com
Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832
The historic Redding–Hill House is located in Keytesville, Missouri (Chariton County). It's also been referred to as the Hill Homestead or the House of Seven Hills. The original part of this house was constructed in 1832.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
kttn.com
Lamoni woman injured in crash on I-35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lamoni, Iowa woman sustained moderate injuries when the minivan she drove overturned in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, February 1st. An ambulance took 30-year-old Kayla Drumheller to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The minivan traveled north on Interstate 35 before it went off the...
ATF Kansas City responds to shooting scene at Target in Omaha, Nebraska
The ATF Kansas City assisted in responding to a shooting scene around noon Tuesday at a Target near 178th Street and West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.
kttn.com
Big rig strikes farm tractor on Highway 36 killing man from Callao
The operator of a farm tractor was killed and another driver was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Macon County. The highway patrol reports that 62-year-old Nels Magnuson of Callao was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Freightliner truck, 58-year-old Robert Ives of Nevada, Missouri, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Kaitlyn Louise Anglen, of Council Bluffs, on Wednesday on a warrant for Theft 1st, Money Laundering-Conduct Transaction, and Identify Theft over $10,000. Anglen was held on no bond. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 57-year-old Thomas Lee Chalupa, of Omaha, Nebraska,...
kttn.com
Audo: Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild members meet monthly to sew, decide what charities to assist and what quilting events to attend
The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild sews, donates to charities, and attends quilting events. The group meets in the basement of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on the first Tuesday of each month. Sewing starts at 9:30 in the morning, and the business meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening. The next meeting will be on February 7th.
2 Vehicle Accident in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Rescue crews responding to a two-vehicle accident at 7th and Hazel Street. Cass County Communications called Cass EMS to the scene.
Comments / 0