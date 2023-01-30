Read full article on original website
24 Outstanding Places To Grab Dessert In The Duluth – Superior Area
While most restaurants have some kind of dessert offering, some take things to the next level. Sure, you might be able to get a cookie, piece of cake, or some ice cream just about anywhere you go, but certain Twin Ports area restaurants have developed a reputation for having some top-notch sweet treats that go above and beyond.
Duluth Business Woman Has Unique Gift Ideas For Valentine’s Day
This Valentine's Day you now have the opportunity to shop local and get a really cool unique gift for that special someone on Valentine's Day. Laural Schultze, is the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, which we used for our latest Big Gender Reveal with Jeanne and Ian right here on MIX 108. Somehow she was able to get what seemed like at least 100 small blue balloons inside a giant black balloon that our couple's daughter popped to reveal she is going to have a baby brother!
Wow Your Valentine With This Unique Duluth – Superior Gift Idea
When it comes to Valentine's Day, many of us get stuck in the same old ways of gift giving. It might be candy, jewelry, a nice night out to a local restaurant, or a card with some kind of gift certificate in it. Of course, everyone says "it's not about the money", but it kind of is and nothing is cheap right now. There is something available in the Twin Ports that is not only an affordable gift option, but also really awesome too. One of those, "they will never forget this" gifts.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week
In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
Duluth’s 2023 Chester Creek Concert Series Accepting Band Applications
While we may be in the middle of winter, it's not too early to think about being back outside watching live music in the Northland. One great tradition is the Chester Creek Concert Series, which takes place each summer in Duluth. The 40th Annual Chester Creek Concert Series kicks off...
Tribute For Drummer Zach Ross At Duluth’s Sacred Heart Music
In August of 2022, Zachary Ross, drummer for the Superior WI based band, Crescent Moon, lost his life at only 28 years old in a car accident. Known for having a passion for music and being an absolute slayer on the drums, Zach was a solid backbone to the Crescent Moon band who played many gigs through the years in the Twin Ports.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Breanna Ellison Named Duluth’s New Community Relations Officer
The City of Duluth has named a new Community Relations Officer. Breanna Ellison will step into the liaison role effective the middle of February, working to bridge the gap between city services and the greater community at large. The name might be familiar to many in the Twin Ports. Ellison...
McDonald’s Testing New Strawless Lid In Duluth + Superior Area
The next time you visit a McDonald's in the Twin Ports area you'll notice something different with the lid on your beverage. Gone is the lid we've grown accustomed to, with a hole to insert your straw. In select markets across the United States, McDonald's is experimenting with a strawless...
How Long Do You Have To Shovel Your Sidewalk In Duluth + Superior After It Snows?
Did you know that in both Duluth and Superior there are specific requirements for removing snow from your property? How much time do you actually have, and what happens if you don't do it? I dug (or shoveled) a little deeper to find out exactly what it is. In both...
A Comical Guide To Parking In Duluth’s West End
A while back I wrote an article posing the question, "Can we possibly get rid of the bike lane in West End during the winter?" Fast forward a couple of months and now the problem seems to have got a bit worse. Nobody really expected that we would set a record for the SNOWIEST December in Duluth's recorded weather history, but that's what happened. Snow banks around town have piled up, and Superior Street in West End Duluth has become even more narrow.
Summary Of Duluth Police Department’s 2022 Stop Data Report, Offering Gender + Race Details
While the individual bits of data have always been public information, they've never been collected and released in a form that's accessible to most people. The Duluth Police Department has released their first-ever comprehensive Stop Data Report - covering the 2022 calendar year. City leaders and department heads hope that...
Community Action Duluth’s Free Tax Site Opens This Week
It's tax time once again, which means it's time to collect all your forms, receipts, and whatever else you need to get things filed properly and hopefully get a big, fat refund. Of course, tax time can be a stressful time of the year for people and Community Action Duluth...
Superior Sushi Restaurant Suffers Devastating Early Morning Fire
What a sad way to start the week! The Superior Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire at 3333 Tower Avenue in Superior early Monday morning. When crews arrived, there was an active fire. It took only 2 minutes for the Superior Fire Department to respond. The fire department is located directly across the street from Tower Avenue.
Superior Middle School Students Collect Donations For Humane Society
It's a last call for donations - but there's still plenty of time to help. A group of Superior Middle School students are collecting donations for the Humane Society of Douglas County and they're asking the public for help with the fundraiser. Mrs. Lindquist's 8th Grade WIN Group at the...
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes
West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
