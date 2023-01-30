Little more can be said about the way Purdue has steadily shown improvement throughout the season so far. It has been the Zach Edey show from the first game and rightfully so as the big man is averaging 22 points, 13 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game and is the frontrunner for National Player of the Year. However, it has been the freshman back court that has been the surprise of the season with Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith being one of the most efficient tandems in the country. Beyond that, it has been a litany of support in the recent weeks from other players that has made Purdue difficult to matchup with, none so much as what Mason Gillis provided against the Nittany Lions. Gillis set a Mackey Arena Purdue record with 9 made three pointers on his way to a career high 29 points in the 80-60 win against Penn State.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO