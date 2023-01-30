Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
Do Bruins, Maple Leafs Trash Talk? Brad Marchand Gives Hilarious Answer
It’s an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night and a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins ride into the contest on a three-game losing streak, but Boston is not letting it keep it down when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL Legend Dies
One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade
The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND GOES AFTER REPORTER, LEAFS YOUTUBER IN LATEST RANT; BASHES MARNER'S SKATES
Whatever's been going on with Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins for the last couple of days, I'm all here for it. Marchand, who rarely uses his social media accounts, has been firing off a bunch of Tweets since Monday, usually replies aimed at statements he doesn't like. On Wednesday afternoon, he decided to go after a reporter, as well as Toronto Maple Leafs Youtuber and superfan Steve 'Dangle' Glynn.
What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)
During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
Sports World Reacts To Troubling NHL Arrest News
The New Jersey Devils may be without one of their coaches for a while following an arrest on Wednesday. According to David Dwork of WPLG, Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette was arrested in Broward County, Florida on multiple charges including DUI and disobeying of a stop or yield sign ...
NHL coach arrested for terrible behavior
New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette is in legal hot water. Broward County (Fl.) authorities arrested Brunnette on Wednesday for suspicion of DUI. Deputies arrested the former coach after he disobeyed a stop sign and then transported Brunette to Broward County Main Jail. Records reported by Local10.com Read more... The post NHL coach arrested for terrible behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
markerzone.com
AHL HEAD COACH FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING PRE-SCOUTING MATERIAL TO OPPOSING TEAM
The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday night that AHL head coach Troy Mann was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by assistant coach David Bell. According to the reports of several insiders, these changes took NHL GMs by surprise, given the point in the season; Belleville is 29th in the AHL standings, so in a pure hockey sense it can't be that surprising.
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
markerzone.com
RETIRED NHLER BROOKS LAICH SLAMS FORMER GM'S 'RULES' FOR PLAYERS
Lou Lamoriello is a polarizing figure these days, perhaps more than ever. His rigid management style has always been a point of discussion, dating back to his days with the New Jersey Devils. His recent trade for Bo Horvat has people talking, and one specific detail caught folks up more...
markerzone.com
THE GREAT ONE LIKENS JUST ONE PLAYER TO CONNOR MCDAVID
Connor McDavid has pretty much cemented himself as the single greatest hockey player in the world. There's no denying it at this stage. In the most talented era ever, the Edmonton Oilers' captain is head and shoulders above everyone else. McDavid failed to score 100 points just twice in his first 7 seasons; first in an injury-shortened rookie season and then in the COVID-shortened '19-20 season where he scored 97 in 64. He has 92 in 50 so far this season.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
iheart.com
Former Florida Panthers Coach Arrested For DUI
Former Florida Panthers Head Coach Andrew Brunette is facing time in the penalty box. Brunette was arrested this morning in Deerfield Beach on DUI charges. He's also charged with failing to follow a traffic stop/yield sign. The 49-year-old served as interim Head Coach last season after Joel Quenneville left the...
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
markerzone.com
ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES
There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
markerzone.com
SERAVALLI NAMES THREE POTENTIAL FITS FOR EDMONTON'S JESSE PULJUJARVI
There's no question that the Edmonton Oilers and forward Jesse Puljujarvi would like to part ways in the coming weeks before the trade deadline on March 3rd. Puljujarvi will turn 25 in May and a fresh start with a new organization is something he needs to rejuvenate his career. Frank...
Comments / 2