NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
WKYC
City Dogs in Cleveland visits 3News with Kobe
City Dogs in Cleveland is looking for individuals who want to adopt a new friend! Kobe is up for adoption in Cleveland.
Doug Trattner's Restaurant Rundown: 9 new places opening in Cleveland in 2023
CLEVELAND — There are so many unique restaurants coming to Cleveland in 2023. It's almost hard to keep up nowadays. No need to research yourself though, our Doug Trattner has your 2023 restaurant rundown. Here at 9 restaurants you can look forward to in the new year:. Banter -...
2 dead following shooting at apartment complex in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND — Two people are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Cleveland's OId Brooklyn neighborhood, according to police. Officials say the two victims were found Friday evening at the Crestview Estates on Crestline Avenue. Their names have not been released at this time. Homicide detectives are...
Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit
After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Has "shrinkflation" come to Swenson's?
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
Older woman attacked, carjacked in front of her Garfield Heights living facility
An older woman was attacked and carjacked in front of her Garfield Heights’ senior living facility in the middle of the day.
iheart.com
Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams
(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
WKYC
First look: Great Big Home & Garden Show
The Great Big Home & Garden Show begins this weekend at Cleveland's I-X Center. Matt Wintz has your first look.
WKYC
Am exclusive look inside the lab where medical miracles are made at UH Cleveland Medical Center
University Hospitals has unveiled a state-of-the-art laboratory rarely found outside of the pharmaceutical industry. Monica Robins takes you on a tour.
WKYC
Is it C-L-E or 'Cle'? Mike Polk Jr. looks at city's abbreviation debate at 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week
CLEVELAND — Pierogi, for the unaware, are half circular dumplings made from unleavened dough and stuffed with various fillings. They've been a Cleveland staple ever since Central and Eastern European immigrants moved to the area in the 1920s and now they're kind of our thing. And now, we have...
Cleveland Guardians' trucks to depart for 2023 spring training: Full list of reporting dates
CLEVELAND — Spring training is right around the corner!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The first trucks are set to depart for Goodyear, Arizona, from Progressive Field on Friday morning with Cleveland Guardians' gear and equipment ahead of this year's spring training.
cleveland19.com
42-year-old Cleveland woman found after being reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 31 to help find missing 42-year-old Latonya Woods. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 124 pounds. If you see her or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland...
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
Cleveland officials discuss plans to eliminate vacant police positions
CLEVELAND — Officials in the City of Cleveland held a press briefing on Friday morning to discuss Mayor Justin Bibb's estimated budget for public safety and police staffing. City of Cleveland Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard, Chief of Police Wayne Drummond and Chief Finance Officer Ahmed Abonamah each spoke at the press conference, which came days after Bibb's administration revealed plans to eliminate vacant police and city positions in an effort to balance the city's $1.9 billion budget.
'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio
LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
Suspect arrested in Shaker Heights woman’s murder: I-Team
Shaker Heights police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that a woman’s body was found inside an apartment Tuesday evening.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman missing for 2 weeks, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 42-year-old Cleveland woman who has not been heard from for two weeks, according to the police report. Police say Latonya Woods was reported missing Monday and is considered endangered. A welfare check was called Monday where it was reported nobody...
Dash cam shows wrong-way crash on I-480
There have been three stolen car police pursuits in the Greater Cleveland area in the last week, two of which ended in crashes in Cuyahoga County.
Comments / 0