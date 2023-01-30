Read full article on original website
Florida lawmakers may return to Tallahassee next week for Disney special session
It sounds more and more likely Florida lawmakers will return as early as next week to strip away some of Disney's special district powers. The governor continues suggesting it is happening as anticipation of another special session grows in Tallahassee. The latest nod was during a press gathering in Milton....
Family: Missing Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina, man in custody
Family members of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens said his car has been found in North Carolina, where authorities said a murder suspect is now in custody. Gary Levin, 74, was last seen Monday. Family members told WPTV they lost contact with him after he went to go pick up a customer for Lyft.
Plea deal reached after deputy shot man with gun instead of Taser
A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man who struggled with St. Lucie County deputies last fall, then was shot and injured by a deputy who mistook her gun for her Taser. Body camera video recorded the encounter last September. A man threatened to jump from...
