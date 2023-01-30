Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
After months-long delay, NYC issues Staten Island pre-K, 3-K providers over $1.5M in reimbursement funds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least 14 Staten Island early childhood education providers are getting reimbursement payments — freeing up more than $1.5 million total — they were owed from New York City after a months-long delay, with help from Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore). New York...
Exclusive: Any hope of a smaller NY Wheel is now dead; NYC terminates lease
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Wheel project is dead -- again. When large-scale investors in the NY Wheel announced the project was dead in October 2018, CanAm Enterprises, which is a sponsor of EB-5 regional center projects, said they would build a smaller version of the New York Wheel -- about 420 feet high -- on the St. George waterfront, and it would likely take shape by early 2025.
State proposal would allow NYC to lower its speed limits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York’s efforts to slow down lead-footed drivers continue with new legislation that would allow New York City to further reduce its speed limits. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s FY 2024 Executive Budget proposal, which included legislation that, if passed, would allow New York City to lower existing speed limits below the currently mandated minimum of 25 miles per hour, or 15 miles per hour in school zones.
These are the top 10 snowiest winters in New York City history. How many did you experience?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has experienced ruthless winters that smothered streets in heavy snowfall. The top 10 snowiest winters in the city’s recorded history, which dates back to 1869, have seen totals surpass four feet and reach heights surpassing six feet — a colossal gulf from non-existent accumulation observed through the end of this January.
Alex Carr undergoes final chemotherapy at SIUH, raises $325K for its Florina Cancer Center at Violette’s Cellar
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Carr crushes cancer! It was a night to celebrate and a night to make a dream of having a cancer center on Staten Island a reality. On Jan. 2, more than 200 guests converged upon Violette’s Cellar restaurant for a “Meatballs and Mixology” fundraiser, the brainchild of Staten Island philanthropist Alex Carr and his husband, radio personality Elvis Duran, and Peter Botros, co-owner of Violette’s Cellar.
Officials on hunt for Central Park Zoo owl that escaped after exhibit was vandalized: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials are in the process of searching for a Eurasian eagle owl named Flaco that flew the coop when his display at the Central Park Zoo was allegedly vandalized, CBS News is reporting. The owl was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. on...
New York City sheriff shares photos of illegal marijuana items seized at Staten Island smoke shops. Issues warning: ‘We’ll be knocking on their doors.’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda has a stern warning for the smoke shops that are selling illegal marijuana products and other contraband on Staten Island and in the other four boroughs. In an exclusive interview with the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com, Miranda described the proliferation...
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re Needy
It always feels good when someone lends you a helping hand, especially when you don’t have enough money and food for the family. In a city like New York where the cost of living is extremely high, financial help can be like a pleasant surprise.
NYC offers free rapid COVID tests at 34 new locations, including 4 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New Yorkers can now pick up COVID-19 rapid tests while they’re conducting errands at 34 new locations, including four on Staten Island, the NYC Test & Treat Corps has announced. The initial allocation of nearly 150,000 tests will provide the kits at Department of...
NYC civil service: Here are the promotion exams open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you work for New York City and are looking to rise in the ranks, the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule of civil service exams available for promotion. Competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each...
D.A. vows ‘zero tolerance’ for black-market sales of marijuana products on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In light of a Sheriff’s Office raid of local smoke shops allegedly selling illicit merchandise this week, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon vowed to crack down on the sale of black-market cannabis products throughout the borough. “Regardless of where you stand on the benefits...
Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
Amethyst House, shuttered after controversy, looking to staff, reopen S.I. women’s sober facility
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Amethyst House shuttered its doors unexpectedly in February 2022, it left Staten Island’s recovery community with a gaping hole. The borough no longer had a dedicated women’s substance use treatment facility. The 40-year-old safe haven for sober women closed in February 2022....
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Migrants forced out of a luxury NYC hotel into a shelter have been camping outside the hotel in protest for days
The migrants and advocates say the new facility in a Brooklyn warehouse is cold and doesn't have enough showers.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
Eyes on our burrow: Staten Island Chuck makes his Groundhog Day pick | From the Scene Podcast
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 39, host Erik Bascome is joined by SILive/Advance Multimedia Specialist Jason Paderon discusses the annual Groundhog Day ceremony at the Staten Island Zoo starring the one and only, Staten Island Chuck. Check out all of the 2023 Groundhog Day coverage as well as...
NYC public schools will grade their own students on Regents exams, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools will grade their own students’ Regents exams this year, according to a report by Chalkbeat. In a memo obtained by the media outlet, the city Department of Education (DOE) informed schools last month that, starting this school year, most Regents exams students take will be scored by teachers in their own school. Grading has already started on Regents exams administered last week.
Groundhog Day 2023 guide: What does it mean if the groundhog sees its shadow?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Groundhog Day is nearly upon us, which means we’ll soon learn whether we can expect an early spring, or six more weeks of winter. Celebrated on Feb. 2 every year, the holiday attracts the attention of winter-weary Americans of all ages, who turn their attention to the creature — in our case, Staten Island Chuck — and make note of whether the rodent sees a shadow when coming out of its home first thing in the morning.
The Manor, one of N.J.’s oldest wedding venues, to close this summer after 66 years
After 66 years, one of New Jersey’s oldest wedding and event venues will be closing its doors in 2023. The Manor, located at 111 Prospect Ave. in West Orange, will permanently close on July 5, Keith Sly, the communications manager for the venue, told NJ Advance Media. “We had...
