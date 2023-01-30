ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Exclusive: Any hope of a smaller NY Wheel is now dead; NYC terminates lease

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Wheel project is dead -- again. When large-scale investors in the NY Wheel announced the project was dead in October 2018, CanAm Enterprises, which is a sponsor of EB-5 regional center projects, said they would build a smaller version of the New York Wheel -- about 420 feet high -- on the St. George waterfront, and it would likely take shape by early 2025.
The Staten Island Advance

State proposal would allow NYC to lower its speed limits

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York’s efforts to slow down lead-footed drivers continue with new legislation that would allow New York City to further reduce its speed limits. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s FY 2024 Executive Budget proposal, which included legislation that, if passed, would allow New York City to lower existing speed limits below the currently mandated minimum of 25 miles per hour, or 15 miles per hour in school zones.
The Staten Island Advance

These are the top 10 snowiest winters in New York City history. How many did you experience?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has experienced ruthless winters that smothered streets in heavy snowfall. The top 10 snowiest winters in the city’s recorded history, which dates back to 1869, have seen totals surpass four feet and reach heights surpassing six feet — a colossal gulf from non-existent accumulation observed through the end of this January.
The Staten Island Advance

Alex Carr undergoes final chemotherapy at SIUH, raises $325K for its Florina Cancer Center at Violette’s Cellar

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Carr crushes cancer! It was a night to celebrate and a night to make a dream of having a cancer center on Staten Island a reality. On Jan. 2, more than 200 guests converged upon Violette’s Cellar restaurant for a “Meatballs and Mixology” fundraiser, the brainchild of Staten Island philanthropist Alex Carr and his husband, radio personality Elvis Duran, and Peter Botros, co-owner of Violette’s Cellar.
The Staten Island Advance

New York City sheriff shares photos of illegal marijuana items seized at Staten Island smoke shops. Issues warning: ‘We’ll be knocking on their doors.’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda has a stern warning for the smoke shops that are selling illegal marijuana products and other contraband on Staten Island and in the other four boroughs. In an exclusive interview with the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com, Miranda described the proliferation...
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
The Staten Island Advance

Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
The Staten Island Advance

NYC public schools will grade their own students on Regents exams, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools will grade their own students’ Regents exams this year, according to a report by Chalkbeat. In a memo obtained by the media outlet, the city Department of Education (DOE) informed schools last month that, starting this school year, most Regents exams students take will be scored by teachers in their own school. Grading has already started on Regents exams administered last week.
The Staten Island Advance

Groundhog Day 2023 guide: What does it mean if the groundhog sees its shadow?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Groundhog Day is nearly upon us, which means we’ll soon learn whether we can expect an early spring, or six more weeks of winter. Celebrated on Feb. 2 every year, the holiday attracts the attention of winter-weary Americans of all ages, who turn their attention to the creature — in our case, Staten Island Chuck — and make note of whether the rodent sees a shadow when coming out of its home first thing in the morning.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

