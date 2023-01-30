ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Lake Charter Township, MI

Detroit News

Police: Driver who led St. Clair deputies on chase arrested

St. Clair Sheriff's officials arrested a man Wednesday who led them on a chase and is under investigation for a possible kidnapping attempt. Dispatchers were alerted by Sanilac County authorities around midnight about the man driving a dark sedan, last seen near Lexington, after fleeing from deputies investigating a stalking complaint, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Crash at Sutton Rd. and Rogers Hwy. Sends one to the Hospital

Raisin Twp., MI – A two-car crash at Sutton Road and Rogers Highway sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that the crash occurred at about 5:45pm. He said that an eastbound vehicle pulled out in front...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
BAY CITY, MI
Detroit News

Man, 75, rescued after falling through ice on Bath Township pond

A 75-year-old Michigan man is expected to recover after he and his utility vehicle fell through the ice on a pond Thursday, police said. First responders were called at about 1:31 p.m. Thursday to a home in Bath Township for a report that the man had fallen into the pond on his property, they said. The township is in Clinton County and near Lansing.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

2 dead, 1 hurt in Macomb Township crash

Officials are investigating a crash Monday in Macomb Township that left two people dead and another injured. Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to North Avenue and Indian Trail around 2:10 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash, representatives said in a statement. "A white GMC Van with one male driver was...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township. Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, saying that a murder-suicide was going to happen. Troopers forced their way into the 82nd Avenue home after nobody answered the door. Two people, 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

2 semi-trucks crash on EB I-96 at Milford, causing freeway closure

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two semi-trucks crashed on I-96 causing a fuel spill and freeway closure Monday night. Eastbound I-96 is closed at Milford Road while crews work on the crash investigation and cleanup. One semi-truck was pulled over on the right shoulder with a flat tire when...
MILFORD, MI
WILX-TV

Body recovered from Michigan dam

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities recovered the body of a man found stuck in a dam. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Tony Bigelow. His body was lodged in the intake port of a dam in Richfield Township. He was found more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam.
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
whmi.com

Milford High School Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Milford High School had to be evacuated after a bomb threat on Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted shortly before 11am that a threat was discovered on a bathroom wall stating that there was a bomb in a locker. The principal ordered the school evacuated and a search of the building was conducted.
MILFORD, MI
tomahawkleader.com

Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis

TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
YAHOO!

Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded

Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
Morning Sun

Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case

A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
LAKE, MI

