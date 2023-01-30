Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Police: Driver who led St. Clair deputies on chase arrested
St. Clair Sheriff's officials arrested a man Wednesday who led them on a chase and is under investigation for a possible kidnapping attempt. Dispatchers were alerted by Sanilac County authorities around midnight about the man driving a dark sedan, last seen near Lexington, after fleeing from deputies investigating a stalking complaint, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
wlen.com
Crash at Sutton Rd. and Rogers Hwy. Sends one to the Hospital
Raisin Twp., MI – A two-car crash at Sutton Road and Rogers Highway sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that the crash occurred at about 5:45pm. He said that an eastbound vehicle pulled out in front...
fox2detroit.com
Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
Detroit News
Man, 75, rescued after falling through ice on Bath Township pond
A 75-year-old Michigan man is expected to recover after he and his utility vehicle fell through the ice on a pond Thursday, police said. First responders were called at about 1:31 p.m. Thursday to a home in Bath Township for a report that the man had fallen into the pond on his property, they said. The township is in Clinton County and near Lansing.
Detroit News
2 dead, 1 hurt in Macomb Township crash
Officials are investigating a crash Monday in Macomb Township that left two people dead and another injured. Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to North Avenue and Indian Trail around 2:10 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash, representatives said in a statement. "A white GMC Van with one male driver was...
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
95.3 MNC
Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township. Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, saying that a murder-suicide was going to happen. Troopers forced their way into the 82nd Avenue home after nobody answered the door. Two people, 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
2 semi-trucks crash on EB I-96 at Milford, causing freeway closure
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two semi-trucks crashed on I-96 causing a fuel spill and freeway closure Monday night. Eastbound I-96 is closed at Milford Road while crews work on the crash investigation and cleanup. One semi-truck was pulled over on the right shoulder with a flat tire when...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
fox2detroit.com
Woman returns bag of $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work
WHITE LAKE TWP., Mich. (WJBK) - For the past year Diane Gordon leaves her home for VC Fresh Marketplace where she works down Highland Road, five days a week.. "Two point seven (miles) to be exact," she said. She knows the exact distance because for the past year, she walks...
WILX-TV
Body recovered from Michigan dam
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities recovered the body of a man found stuck in a dam. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Tony Bigelow. His body was lodged in the intake port of a dam in Richfield Township. He was found more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb area sheriff departments help find body in Genesee County’s Holloway Dam
The Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices joined several other area departments around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, after Genesee County deputies learned of a body lying face-down in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. With temperatures dropping, the January 30th search had rescuers on scene throughout the evening. Borrowing...
Suspect in custody after man shot multiple times in his car in Van Buren Township: police
One man is hospitalized and another is behind bars after a shooting Monday morning in Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. Police said it was not a random incident.
whmi.com
Milford High School Evacuated After Bomb Threat
Milford High School had to be evacuated after a bomb threat on Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted shortly before 11am that a threat was discovered on a bathroom wall stating that there was a bomb in a locker. The principal ordered the school evacuated and a search of the building was conducted.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Oakland Township, deputies say
A 61-year-old man is dead after police say the SUV he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle in Oakland Township, police said on Friday.
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
tomahawkleader.com
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
License plate readers added to some Metro Detroit freeways -- How they work
DETROIT (FOX 2) - License plate readers are popping up on some Metro Detroit freeways where shootings and road rage incidents have been common recently. As part of a pilot program headed by Michigan State Police, the readers have been going up along the Southfield Freeway and I-96. "It will...
YAHOO!
Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded
Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
Morning Sun
Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case
A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
