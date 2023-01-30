ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Klamath Falls News

Vacancy on KCC Board of Directors following resignation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A vacated seat on the Klamath Community College Board of Directors will be open to candidates in the 2023 election following the recent resignation of District 7 Representative Jason Flowers. In an announcement late last year, Flowers resigned his position due to new career opportunities that...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
ASHLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Oregon barn fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab

A barn fire in rural Medford on Monday uncovered a suspected Butane Honey Oil (BHO) cannabis concentrate laboratory, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BHO is an extracted cannabis product similar to hash. The sheriff’s office said it was assisting the Medford Fire Department on the fire Monday...
MEDFORD, OR
hereisoregon.com

Spend the night in the newly restored, historic grocery in Azalea, Oregon

The Carters were not looking to buy the century-old Azalea general store. But they were opening an event and wedding venue just down the road from it, and as guests and brides-to-be drove into the tiny town, they would pass the rundown grocery. Azalea is an unincorporated community along I-5...
AZALEA, OR
KTVL

Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?

MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
BROOKINGS, OR
KDRV

Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
MEDFORD, OR
prosalesmagazine.com

Koppers Purchases 70 Acres in Oregon

Koppers Utility and Industrial Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings, announced the purchase of a 70-acre property in Glendale, Ore. In support of the company’s strategy to expand and optimize its business to achieve a target of $300 million adjusted EBITDA in 2025, the acquired property provides various options, including optimizing Koppers Performance Chemicals distribution network and expanding the company’s wood treating capabilities to the West coast.
GLENDALE, OR
orangeandbluepress.com

Oregon Man was Arrested After Kidnaping and Torturing a Woman but was Released in Custody After Arriving in Nevada Prison

A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman was released from custody by a Nevada prison. Oregon Suspect Released Day He Arrived At Nevada Prison. A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by a Nevada prison. Authorities said Monday, that on the same day, he was moved to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a phone interview that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the offender is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...

