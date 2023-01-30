Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Klamath Falls News
Vacancy on KCC Board of Directors following resignation
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A vacated seat on the Klamath Community College Board of Directors will be open to candidates in the 2023 election following the recent resignation of District 7 Representative Jason Flowers. In an announcement late last year, Flowers resigned his position due to new career opportunities that...
KDRV
Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
KDRV
Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon barn fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab
A barn fire in rural Medford on Monday uncovered a suspected Butane Honey Oil (BHO) cannabis concentrate laboratory, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BHO is an extracted cannabis product similar to hash. The sheriff’s office said it was assisting the Medford Fire Department on the fire Monday...
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants Pass
An ex-convict from Las Vegas, Nevada who was charged and convicted of torturing his ex-girlfriend in 2019 is now on the run in Oregon after allegedly torturing a woman in a small town called Wolf Creek about 20 miles north of Grants Pass.
opb.org
Klamath County mental health treatment beds will double in planned expansion
Klamath County finalized the transfer of vacant land in Klamath Falls to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health last week. The donation, along with a $2.6 million grant from the Oregon Health Authority, will kickstart the construction of a brand new 16-bed long-term mental health treatment center. Additionally, the new building will...
KDRV
Volunteers support Friends of the Animal Shelter after Jackson County does not renew its lease
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will have to find a new place to call home after the Jackson County Department of Health and Human Services decided not to renew its lease. FOTAS’ lease is scheduled to expire in June of 2023. FOTAS, a...
hereisoregon.com
Spend the night in the newly restored, historic grocery in Azalea, Oregon
The Carters were not looking to buy the century-old Azalea general store. But they were opening an event and wedding venue just down the road from it, and as guests and brides-to-be drove into the tiny town, they would pass the rundown grocery. Azalea is an unincorporated community along I-5...
KTVL
Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?
MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
KDRV
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
KDRV
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
UTILITY BILLING ONLINE CUSTOMER CHANGES – CHANGE OF SERVICE PROVIDERS
FEBRUARY 3, 2023 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls Utility Billing Division is transitioning to a different online provider. This change in online service providers requires our current online customers to sign up for a new online account. New online accounts must be set up prior to February 15th to continue to have the auto pay function.
KTVL
One transported to hospital after chain-reaction crash on Redwood Highway
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says one person was transported to the hospital after a chain-reaction crash on Redwood Highway Thursday night. According to officials, the crash blocked both northbound lanes near Midway Avenue. A single vehicle that had rolled over was hit by another vehicle passing...
thatoregonlife.com
Sink Your Teeth Into These Giant Cinnamon Rolls At This Popular Oregon Bakery
You better come with an appetite if you plan on dining at Heaven On Earth! This family owned restaurant and bakery has been serving Southern Oregon since 1974 with enormous cinnamon rolls, mouth watering breakfast dishes, and other goodies made with love. Heaven On Earth In Azalea, Oregon. The Heaven...
prosalesmagazine.com
Koppers Purchases 70 Acres in Oregon
Koppers Utility and Industrial Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings, announced the purchase of a 70-acre property in Glendale, Ore. In support of the company’s strategy to expand and optimize its business to achieve a target of $300 million adjusted EBITDA in 2025, the acquired property provides various options, including optimizing Koppers Performance Chemicals distribution network and expanding the company’s wood treating capabilities to the West coast.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Grants Pass kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster,...
orangeandbluepress.com
Oregon Man was Arrested After Kidnaping and Torturing a Woman but was Released in Custody After Arriving in Nevada Prison
A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman was released from custody by a Nevada prison. Oregon Suspect Released Day He Arrived At Nevada Prison. A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by a Nevada prison. Authorities said Monday, that on the same day, he was moved to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a phone interview that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the offender is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.
Police: Oregon torture case suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff
A man accused of holding a woman captive and torturing her died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police Tuesday night.
Police find 10 pounds of meth during Klamath Falls traffic stop
During a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Oregon State Police troopers found 10 pounds of what they believe was methamphetamine inside an SUV.
KDRV
Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...
Comments / 0