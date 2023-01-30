Read full article on original website
Related
You Will Need a Permit to Hike Shenandoah National Park’s Busiest Peak. Here’s Why.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Beginning on March 1 of this year, visitors to Shenandoah National Park should expect to once again navigate permit restrictions on the region’s most popular mountain. Last year,...
The Best Sand Dunes in the U.S.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. In your lifetime of small talk, you’ve probably been asked something like, “So, do you prefer the mountain or the beach?” Maybe you’re soothed by the sound of waves so you say beaches. Or maybe you prefer the smell of pine so you say mountains. But this classic speed-dating question doesn’t even consider a third option that offers the best of both worlds: sand dunes.
The Running Shoe You Need If You’re Heading Out On Icy Trails
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Weight: 9.5 ounces (M); 8.2 ounces (W) Stack Height: 26mm heel / 21mm forefoot. Boulder weather this winter has conspired to keep me, a life-long runner, from pursuing my...
How Much Does It Actually Cost to Ski?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. My mom learned to ski in the early 1970s alongside her two younger brothers in upstate New York. My grandma—who was not a passionate skier—would rent gear for the whole family, drive to the mountain, and march up to the ticket window to purchase day passes. This casual approach to the sport feels like a relic today, considering the skyrocketing price of skiing.
Tested: Happier Camper HC1 Studio Review
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I knew the small camper I’m towing behind my truck was adorable because everyone—from soccer moms outside of the grocery store to bikers at the gas station—kept telling me it was.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0