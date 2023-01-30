ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Bean Smith
4d ago

They need to put better cameras each intersection needs 3 of them. Tax paying money use it instead of stealing it. concern citizens of NOLA

BlueEyedBadGirl
4d ago

But but LaToya said on National news that it was getting better in the city. I’m sure these shootings are a result of Covid just like Teedy said. I know she couldn’t be lying.

Guest
4d ago

Got news for you , you have a serial shooter on I-10 . Get some damn cameras and drones with cameras covering I-10 day and night .

