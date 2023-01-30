NEW ORLEANS — Tiffany Brooks is in deep despair. She said her baby, Warren Eastorn student 15-year-old Kennedi Belton was shot and killed on Sunday while at a sleepover. "As you can see, she was loved by many. She was our angel. I can't. I can't do this y'all. I can't tell you what happened. That's too hard for me to talk about. I can tell you she's gone from a friends' slumber party," Brooks said.

10 HOURS AGO